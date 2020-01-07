As we told you earlier tonight, Iran fired rockets and/or missiles into one or more U.S. bases in Iraq. Initial reports say there have been no casualties, though all the details are yet to be known.

However, when the Iran regime releases video that purports to show whatever they say it does, they can be confident it will be forwarded along by some in the U.S. media, including CNN:

Video appears to show missiles hit airbasehttps://t.co/1lAyhQd28Z — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 8, 2020

The CNN story says they “cannot independently verify this video.”

“Unverified” video from an Iran state media that routinely passes along bogus or misrepresented pics and video? What a surprise.

CNN: Video appears to show missiles hit airbase housing US troops. Network also says it can’t independently verify the video. So perhaps not broadcast it until it is verified? https://t.co/VGbTzg3UjW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 8, 2020

I kid you not, CNN is sharing unconfirmed video from Iranian state TV supposedly showing the attack on U.S. soldiers tonight and plastering pre-roll ads on it. Unreal. https://t.co/Vp1zlG1Eur pic.twitter.com/TS9xCd012e — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 8, 2020

Nothing to see here just CNN's Jake Tapper sharing unverified video from Iranian State TV https://t.co/Vp1zlG1Eur — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 8, 2020

What’s a bigger asshole move. Sharing this without verification or loading it up with ads before it plays https://t.co/gxSahdyI4B — Jeff Cannova (@JSNova_) January 8, 2020

What US gun range and year was this video from? — Jedi Ghost Wisconsin Irish James (@blackdoglurking) January 8, 2020

Come on man. What are you doing? This may very well be legit , but the day your bosses settled a lawsuit for defamation might not be the time to push out unverified Iranian State TV claims — Dave Gray (@docgray81) January 8, 2020

Not a great day for CNN’s credibility. https://t.co/m6xJwDcJaN — Charles Bolen (@charlesbolen) January 8, 2020

