As we told you earlier tonight, Iran fired rockets and/or missiles into one or more U.S. bases in Iraq. Initial reports say there have been no casualties, though all the details are yet to be known.

However, when the Iran regime releases video that purports to show whatever they say it does, they can be confident it will be forwarded along by some in the U.S. media, including CNN:

The CNN story says they “cannot independently verify this video.”

“Unverified” video from an Iran state media that routinely passes along bogus or misrepresented pics and video? What a surprise.

Why are we NOT surprised?

Never change, CNN.

It just might be, for all anybody knows, because it’s “unverified.”

Fact check: TRUE.

Then again, what day is?

