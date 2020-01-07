Some news on Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, the victim of a coordinated media smear campaign beginning almost a year ago:

BREAKING: @Fox19 in Cincinnati is reporting that @CNN will SETTLE its lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nicholas Sandmann https://t.co/chwiiJ5wDU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 7, 2020

CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann. The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington. Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

Why, did they do something wrong to those kids? https://t.co/T8FlDVkqEY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2020

Hope it was big! — American Patriot (@pearsondb1) January 7, 2020

Those outlets deserve to pay through the nose for what they did to Sandmann and the Covington Catholic students.

"We just want this to go away so we can get back to mourning the death of Qassem Soleimani," one senior CNN executive was heard to say. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 7, 2020

All the people lecturing you about fake news are the ones who smeared this kid. https://t.co/pLYIQpBA0o — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 7, 2020

They should have to make a public apology for what they did. WaPo too. The lot of them. Going after teenagers because of politics. https://t.co/WlYofyrTwR — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) January 7, 2020

They should … but for the sake of your health, it’s probably best not to hold your breath.

Wonder how CNN will cover this. — Uncle Willie (@UncleWillie631) January 7, 2020

Will this be in the newsletter tonight guys? @brianstelter @oliverdarcy Feels like a super newsy media story. https://t.co/T8FlDVkqEY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2020

Update:

Well, hey. Look at this. Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy actually addressed the settlement:

"CNN has settled a lawsuit with a Kentucky H.S. student who was at the center of a viral video controversy," avoiding a potentially unpredictable trial, @oliverdarcy reports. Neither side is commenting on the settlement terms. https://t.co/XJVcY0izUp — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2020

Though, notably, Darcy in his write-up didn’t get too much into the details and extent of CNN’s media malpractice. Weird.