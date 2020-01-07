Some news on Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, the victim of a coordinated media smear campaign beginning almost a year ago:

More:

CNN agreed Tuesday to settle a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann.

The amount of the settlement was not made public during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Covington.

Sandmann’s lawsuit sought $800 million from CNN, the Washington Post and NBC Universal.

Trending

Those outlets deserve to pay through the nose for what they did to Sandmann and the Covington Catholic students.

They should … but for the sake of your health, it’s probably best not to hold your breath.

***

Update:

Well, hey. Look at this. Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy actually addressed the settlement:

Though, notably, Darcy in his write-up didn’t get too much into the details and extent of CNN’s media malpractice. Weird.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNCovington CatholicNBCUniversalNicholas SandmannNick Sandmannsmear campaignWashington Post