Might as well say it: Joe Biden gets places confused quite a lot. In August, he lauded the beauty of Vermont during a New Hampshire visit. At a fish fry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa in November, he had to correct himself after saying he was in Ohio. And in December, Biden said he was in Iowa when he was actually in New Hampshire.

Biden made another gaffe during his major foreign policy address Tuesday, the one in which he memory-holed the entire Obama presidency while admonishing President Trump for taking out Qasem Soleimani. This time, he claimed it was the Iranian parliament that had voted to expel all Americans and coalitions from the country when it was actually Iraq.

In what was billed as a major foreign policy speech, Biden confuses Iraq and Iran. pic.twitter.com/xMWkRdkq7G — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 7, 2020

He says it twice too! He needs his meds and afternoon nap. — Corp Media Sucks (@jimcuthbert_) January 7, 2020

I wonder if he knows what state he was in when he gave his speech. — anamatopoeia (@lseeburr) January 7, 2020

Surprised he didn't mistake Iran for Iowa. — Heeere's Jonny (@jonsgardner) January 7, 2020

Well, they do both start with the letter 'I'. — Rosemary Wilkerson (@richfield65) January 7, 2020

In Biden’s defense there are four letters in each word. The man has a lot to keep track of. He can’t be expected to follow all these details. — Brandon Wolfe-Hunnicutt (@HunnicuttWolfe) January 7, 2020

They are only one letter apart. For a guy who doesn’t know where he’s standing, very confusing!! — Mitch Lackey (@mitchlackey) January 7, 2020

Joe needs a map with colors and pictures. pic.twitter.com/bpX4D3BKuB — len (@nanuk0509) January 7, 2020

Biden needs to sniff it to tell the difference. — Newt's Law 🦎 (@NewtInMotion) January 7, 2020

Isn't confusing Iraq with Iran the reason Solimeani was at the airport? — TheBullwark (@BullwarkOnline) January 7, 2020

He also called a mock vote staged by Iranian loyalists that wasn’t a quorum or recognized as an official act of the Iraqi government as “the legislature” — mrpeabody 🧢 (@mrpeabody) January 7, 2020

No worries. Just running for President of the United States. — Tom Balawejder (@TomBalawejder) January 7, 2020

Yeah, let’s give him the codes for sure! 😂 — Jennifer (@jenniferewren) January 7, 2020

The future of the party. — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) January 7, 2020

C’mon man! — j brosh (@brosh_j) January 7, 2020

What…. you wanna have a push up competition! — Davefromconyers (@davefromconyers) January 7, 2020

His poor handlers can’t possibly be paid enough. — Tahoe Junky (@MickieCorgi) January 7, 2020

If the Onion reported this, we would all get a good laugh out of it. But this is real, peeps. — Vintageport (@vintageport014) January 7, 2020

it's pathetic….. I'm through mocking him — Mr Bubs (@Bubinater) January 7, 2020

Democrats don’t care that he’s confused. That way they’ll be able to run things. — FloraMacMiniz3 (@FMiniz3) January 7, 2020

Liberals don’t care if Biden is a complete moron, or if he’s corrupt. All they care is that he gets elected and Democrats regain power so they can continue their work to destroy the United States of America. — Stanch 24/7 (@Stanch247) January 7, 2020

Eject Joe, simple enough… — Rick Remitz (@rickremitz) January 7, 2020

Biden- "I don't really want to run for president, but the DNC wants me to. So what if I just keep walking around saying a bunch of incoherent and inappropriate stuff? Will they just let me bow out quietly?" DNC- "Let's just keep pushing him, what's the worst that could happen?" — LolaLou (@LolaLouLL) January 7, 2020

I liked it better when he just stuck to hosting The Price is Right. — Austere Religious Scholar (@MarcusCicero33) January 7, 2020

Related: