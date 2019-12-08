As we have seen before, distinguishing between certain states is tough for former vice president Joe Biden. Speaking in New Hampshire, Biden says he’s in Iowa before correcting himself.

Joe Biden says he is in Iowa when he is actually in New Hampshire. Iowa and New Hampshire are 1,000+ miles away from each other.pic.twitter.com/Fh3Nl02fde — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) December 8, 2019

To add to the awkwardness, there’s John Kerry … smirking?

THIS IS A PATTERN. Joe Biden doesn't know where he is. Moments ago, Joe Biden said he was in Iowa while he really is in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/NSONeeeABC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 8, 2019

Anyone can have a brain fart and get something wrong once in a while, but this particular mistake is becoming common for Biden.

‘In the state of Ohio … I mean Iowa’: 2020 is still a looong way away for the Joe Biden campaign https://t.co/bEn7bmHo3v — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 3, 2019

Another stop, another gaffe: Joe Biden lauds the beauty of Vermont during New Hampshire visit https://t.co/iFVx3Z45Wc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 24, 2019

And this is on the heels of the confrontation he had with an actual Iowan this past week.

'Get your words straight, Jack!' Joe Biden goes off on (and body-shames?) Iowa voter who brings up Hunter Biden's Burisma business https://t.co/hibK9bjUGa — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 5, 2019

Get your states straight, Joe!

