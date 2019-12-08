As we have seen before, distinguishing between certain states is tough for former vice president Joe Biden. Speaking in New Hampshire, Biden says he’s in Iowa before correcting himself.

To add to the awkwardness, there’s John Kerry … smirking?

Anyone can have a brain fart and get something wrong once in a while, but this particular mistake is becoming common for Biden.

And this is on the heels of the confrontation he had with an actual Iowan this past week.

Get your states straight, Joe!

***

