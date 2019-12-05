As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden had a rather testy exchange with a voter at an Iowa campaign event:

Joe Biden calls a New Hampton Iowan at a town hall a “damn liar” for saying he sent his son, Hunter, to Ukraine to work for Burisma, and then challenges him to a push-up contest. pic.twitter.com/jVzNND15eJ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 5, 2019

A lot of people couldn’t help but hear Biden say to the guy, “Look, Fat, look.”

Look, Fat — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019

But Joe Biden’s senior adviser Symone Sanders says that’s not actually what he said:

To be clear: Any assertion VP Biden said a word about the gentleman's appearance is making this something it is not. In the latter part of the exchange, the VP began to say "Look, facts" then said "here's the deal." If you've been to a Biden event, you've heard this before. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 5, 2019

Uh-huh.

Can anyone find an example of @JoeBiden saying "Look, facts" before yesterday? Because I can't. https://t.co/JQY8xq6hrY — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

We’ve definitely heard Joe Biden go off before.

Hahahaahah yeah bullshit pic.twitter.com/Zvggr2EQD8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019

Yeah, Symone … that didn’t sound like “facts” to us. And we bet it didn’t sound like “facts” to you, either.

He was saying Boo-urns https://t.co/TAR6aC2ha3 — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 5, 2019

Who you gonna believe-Symone or your lying ears? https://t.co/FyHiKI6NYt — Dodd (@Amuk3) December 5, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/dmehCzxTEe — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 5, 2019

Malarkey!

I heard what he said https://t.co/5QQSz9u1MS — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 5, 2019

Hahahahahahaa They are really gonna try this when we have video https://t.co/zRE79aDw0a — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019

He said "Look, fat, look." You're only making things worse with this nonsense. Gaslighting people. Not a good look. https://t.co/ZdwQLTPwpK — RBe (@RBPundit) December 5, 2019

Like, seriously. Come on. Biden said “I’m not sedentary” and challenged the guy to a push-up contest, and we’re supposed to believe that he wasn’t commenting on the guy’s weight.

Even if Biden did mean to say "facts," with the sedentary line and challenging a guy to push-ups, it would clearly be a Freudian slip. So how exculpatory is it, really? — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 5, 2019

"I'm sorry for saying out loud that I thought you were a fat slob, when I intended only to imply it." — Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 5, 2019

We’re sure he’ll be more careful next time.