As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden had a rather testy exchange with a voter at an Iowa campaign event:
Joe Biden calls a New Hampton Iowan at a town hall a “damn liar” for saying he sent his son, Hunter, to Ukraine to work for Burisma, and then challenges him to a push-up contest. pic.twitter.com/jVzNND15eJ
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 5, 2019
A lot of people couldn’t help but hear Biden say to the guy, “Look, Fat, look.”
Look, Fat
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 5, 2019
But Joe Biden’s senior adviser Symone Sanders says that’s not actually what he said:
To be clear: Any assertion VP Biden said a word about the gentleman's appearance is making this something it is not. In the latter part of the exchange, the VP began to say "Look, facts" then said "here's the deal." If you've been to a Biden event, you've heard this before.
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) December 5, 2019
Uh-huh.
Can anyone find an example of @JoeBiden saying "Look, facts" before yesterday? Because I can't. https://t.co/JQY8xq6hrY
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019
We’ve definitely heard Joe Biden go off before.
Hahahaahah yeah bullshit
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019
Yeah, Symone … that didn’t sound like “facts” to us. And we bet it didn’t sound like “facts” to you, either.
He was saying Boo-urns https://t.co/TAR6aC2ha3
— Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 5, 2019
Who you gonna believe-Symone or your lying ears? https://t.co/FyHiKI6NYt
— Dodd (@Amuk3) December 5, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/dmehCzxTEe
— 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) December 5, 2019
Malarkey!
I heard what he said https://t.co/5QQSz9u1MS
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) December 5, 2019
He said “fat.” https://t.co/PSLdLGDfWi
— “Caitlin” (@thefactualprep) December 5, 2019
Hahahahahahaa
They are really gonna try this when we have video https://t.co/zRE79aDw0a
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019
— Matthew Dowd (@TheRealMattDowd) December 5, 2019
LOL. Nobody believes this. https://t.co/E1sAO7g28z
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 5, 2019
He said "Look, fat, look."
You're only making things worse with this nonsense.
Gaslighting people.
Not a good look. https://t.co/ZdwQLTPwpK
— RBe (@RBPundit) December 5, 2019
Like, seriously. Come on. Biden said “I’m not sedentary” and challenged the guy to a push-up contest, and we’re supposed to believe that he wasn’t commenting on the guy’s weight.
Even if Biden did mean to say "facts," with the sedentary line and challenging a guy to push-ups, it would clearly be a Freudian slip. So how exculpatory is it, really?
— Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 5, 2019
"I'm sorry for saying out loud that I thought you were a fat slob, when I intended only to imply it."
— Griswold Christmas Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) December 5, 2019
We’re sure he’ll be more careful next time.