As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden had a rather testy exchange with a voter at an Iowa campaign event:

A lot of people couldn’t help but hear Biden say to the guy, “Look, Fat, look.”

But Joe Biden’s senior adviser Symone Sanders says that’s not actually what he said:

Uh-huh.

We’ve definitely heard Joe Biden go off before.

Yeah, Symone … that didn’t sound like “facts” to us. And we bet it didn’t sound like “facts” to you, either.

Like, seriously. Come on. Biden said “I’m not sedentary” and challenged the guy to a push-up contest, and we’re supposed to believe that he wasn’t commenting on the guy’s weight.

We’re sure he’ll be more careful next time.

