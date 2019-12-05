Yeesh. It seems Nancy Pelosi’s not the only Democrat having a bad day. Joe Biden’s not doing too well, either. At a campaign event in Iowa, he had a rather heated exchange with a voter over Hunter Biden’s Burisma business:

“You’re a damn liar” Biden tells a New Hampton Iowan at a town hall who said Biden “sent” his son to work in Ukraine at Burisma. Biden then angrily told him to get his facts right and, because the man said he was too old, challenged him to a push-up contest or an IQ test — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 5, 2019

You’ve gotta watch this thing:

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

Dang.

"We all know Trump has been messing around with Ukraine over there holding their foreign aid for them to come up… investigation…"

"You're selling access to the president just like he does…" 😬 https://t.co/03of8EBl8O — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 5, 2019

Joe Biden calls a New Hampton Iowan at a town hall a “damn liar” for saying he sent his son, Hunter, to Ukraine to work for Burisma, and then challenges him to a push-up contest. pic.twitter.com/jVzNND15eJ — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 5, 2019

This is one hell of a show.

At 1:59 did Biden almost call the guy “fatty?” — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019

It really sounded like it …

LOL Biden almost called an Iowa voter "fatty" in an argument. — Seth (@dcseth) December 5, 2019

What is even happening right now? And dare we hope it continue?

Directly into my veins https://t.co/Bovvvqa9DF — Nando (@TooOldTooStupid) December 5, 2019

Abolish the electoral college and replace it with a push up contest https://t.co/ydq2DNfmfV — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 5, 2019

my favorite part is the voter accuses Biden outright of setting up Hunter with a cushy gig in return for access to the white house and the crowd goes, “hmm.” but then the voter says “you don’t have any more backbone than Trump does” and *that’s* what turns the crowd against him. https://t.co/GezgO4zIFA — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) December 5, 2019

Whoa — have no idea how it will play, but quite a moment. Calling voter a liar, shouting "Get your word straight, Jack!" and offering to do pushups and take an IQ test to prove he isn't too old. https://t.co/pqc5tYqT4j — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 5, 2019

I love 2020 already. https://t.co/KYVjZDlZel — Emily Zanotti’s Great & Unmatched Wisdom (@emzanotti) December 5, 2019

And we thought this year was a train wreck.

Joe Biden IRL rn pic.twitter.com/EU3LiOwoO6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 5, 2019