Is Nancy Pelosi having a bad day or something? After announcing that the House would be moving forward with articles of impeachment, she should be riding high on lefty euphoria.

Instead, she’s losing her patience with James Rosen:

Q: "Do you hate the president?"@SpeakerPelosi: "I don't hate anybody…As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone…So, don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." Full video: https://t.co/l9peY9RTzl pic.twitter.com/zpqUaCcVrS — CSPAN (@cspan) December 5, 2019

Her full remarks: “I don’t hate anybody… I pray for the President all the time. So don't mess with me when it comes to words like that." pic.twitter.com/o07lVfop3m — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 5, 2019

Yikes.

That’s about as angry as I’ve seen Nancy Pelosi. And I’ve seen her angry before — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 5, 2019

She seems pretty pissed, yeah.

Pelosi: I love the president so much I want him out of office. *SEND TWEET* https://t.co/sd9MpEcJRI — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 5, 2019

idk, kinda sounds like Pelosi might hate that reporter https://t.co/feHQElZxji — Alec Sears v2 (@alec_sears) December 5, 2019

Maybe just a little bit, yes.

Also:

"as a Catholic" Yeah, right. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) December 5, 2019

As a Catholic, Nancy Pelosi probably isn’t the best representative for Catholics.

Pro-abortion faith based defense mechanism, engage! — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) December 5, 2019

This is wild stuff from Pelosi. Suggesting you are offended as a Catholic by someone suggesting you "hate" Trump is just nutty. (FWIW, Pelosi is for on-demand abortion until birth. Catholic doctrine would disagree.) https://t.co/rRIWL7EBer — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 5, 2019

“Abortion is great but saying ‘hate’ is wrong” is quite the interpretation of Catholicism https://t.co/TmRYQnPCaL — Thankful Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) December 5, 2019

Kinda weird to watch the radically pro-abortion Speaker of the House attempt to indignantly wrap herself in Catholicism https://t.co/ikBXO5zQ4C — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 5, 2019

"As a Catholic" should have been followed by "that openly rejects one of Catholicism's most sacred teachings and supports abortion" before throwing faux outrage at a reporter. — Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) December 5, 2019

Basically, Nancy appears to be a bit of a hot mess at the moment.