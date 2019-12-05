Is Nancy Pelosi having a bad day or something? After announcing that the House would be moving forward with articles of impeachment, she should be riding high on lefty euphoria.

Instead, she’s losing her patience with James Rosen:

Yikes.

Trending

She seems pretty pissed, yeah.

Maybe just a little bit, yes.

Also:

As a Catholic, Nancy Pelosi probably isn’t the best representative for Catholics.

Basically, Nancy appears to be a bit of a hot mess at the moment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CatholicDonald TrumphateJames RosenNancy Pelosi