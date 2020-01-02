According to our Twitter feed, the top trending topic on Twitter this afternoon is Julián, as Julián Castro announced Thursday that he was dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. He’d made a last-minute plea for donations on New Year’s Eve, but apparently he didn’t secure enough donors to put him back up on the debate stage.

So we sort of admire long-shot candidate Marianne Williamson laying off her entire campaign staff. If you remember, former candidate Kamala Harris closed all her campaign offices in New Hampshire and made Iowa her all-or-nothing bet. But Williamson, who was spotted on New Year’s Day in Washington, D.C., next to a giant geode full of crystals, cut the cord completely, and she’s going to keep running without any staffers.

A lot of people have made fun of Williamson for being spacey, but laying everyone off was a pretty sober move for someone running below 1 percent in the polls that bothered to include her.

Yes, but she did it out of love. — Justin Escher Alpert (@justinalpertesq) January 2, 2020

I hope they at least got some severance crystals. — Eliot Loudermilk (@sellersnotpeter) January 2, 2020

She probably told the in the most relaxing way. A guided #meditation–

" your walking out the door…. as you take a deep breath…. you begin to walk into the unemployment office. " — Craig (@Craig5778) January 2, 2020

That’s gonna leave a mark on her chakra. — Abradax (@OmegaAbradax) January 2, 2020

Damn, I hope those three people get hired soon. — Red Dirt Atheist 🇺🇸 (@reddirtatheist) January 2, 2020

Obviously they were not meeting their quotas in her essential oils MLM scheme. — H.M. Joinville (@Hev_JV) January 2, 2020

They must have all had the dark psychic energy — R3d (@Merit_DuPont) January 2, 2020

*sad orb noises* — 𝕬𝖓𝖉𝖞 𝕱𝖗𝖔𝖘𝖙 ☭ (@Andy_Frost) January 2, 2020

After expressing gratitude for their months of service, Ms. Williamson swept her hands over the line of salt encircling her campaign headquarters, reversing the incantation and sending a roomful of wailing staffers back into the several dimensions from which they'd been summoned. — Edward Carney (@Edward_Carney) January 2, 2020

Breaking: Marianne Williamson had a campaign. 🤔 — John Daniel🎙️ (@jdaniel3636) January 2, 2020

Lol, is she still running?? — Prepared to fight the real fight (@persepolis73) January 2, 2020

Say what you want, but what the last five Democratic debates have been missing is Marianne Williamson. She was great up there.

Aw, she was so entertaining during the debates. — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) January 2, 2020

Oh man for a brief and shining moment I thought the democrats believed in the power of love. — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) January 2, 2020

She's going to continue to run on pure crystal energy. — bach dinh 🧢 (@BachBachdinh) January 2, 2020

I guess the Universe didn’t come through with enough cash to make payroll. — Sumac Jackson (@LostHighway38) January 2, 2020

People make fun of her but much of what she says is common sense. She realizes that, among other things, America is in a fight for its soul. Materialism is fine but it doesn’t get one through the tough times; true moral character does. — SageWithAge (@SageWithAge) January 2, 2020

Wonder whose campaign will take this lot — Addie May (@everlovinaddie) January 2, 2020

Who will she endorse after dropping out? — Ivan E. Raiklin (@Raiklin) January 2, 2020

Why is this even a story? — Shining City (@ShiningCityUS) January 2, 2020

Deval Patrick, who managed to draw two people to Morehouse College with a staff, is still considered a contender by the DNC.

As low as the bar is, she was the smartest democrat on the trail. — (The Real) Cold War Kid ֍ (@cxf12) January 2, 2020

Prove him wrong, candidates.

