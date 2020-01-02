Julián Castro has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race:

Breaking News: Julián Castro dropped out of the presidential race. The only Latino candidate in the field, he championed progressive policy but struggled in polls. https://t.co/TN4sqjSpuX — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 2, 2020

But on December 31 he was still begging for campaign cash:

We’re just hours away from 2020—the year we say “adiós” to Donald Trump. If you believe in our vision to put people first, rush in your contribution before midnight – our most important fundraising deadline yet: https://t.co/8Zdjf3EBwZ pic.twitter.com/7NmjTj3N5k — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 31, 2019

What a hack and good riddance:

It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts—I hope you’ll join me in that fight. pic.twitter.com/jXQLJa3AdC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 2, 2020

If he really was grateful of his supporters, he’d return those campaign contributions.

***