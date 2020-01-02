A few months ago, Marianne Williamson (who we *think* is still running for president), got pissy when asked about her new-age beliefs and said “I’ve never had a crystal onstage with me”:

“I’ve never had a crystal, I’ve never written about crystals. I’ve never talked about crystals. I’ve never had a crystal onstage with me.” https://t.co/FiIGPbsIcB — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) October 4, 2019

Until yesterday, that is. Here she is next to a giant geode on stage with her in DC on January 1:

Marianne Williamson, joined onstage by a large crystal, speaking in Washington DC this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/aXwzQgUrXg — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 1, 2020

Maybe that’s her running mate?

I guess she picked her running mate. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) January 1, 2020

Here’s the slogan:

Big Yonic Energy '20 — Merry Betelgeuse 💥 (@lukedones) January 1, 2020

Some weren’t happy with Olivia Nuzzi’s framing of the tweet:

You could have used the term geode, but you chose the word crystal, knowing it’s been used as a dogwhistle to deride Williamson. I’ll bet you think of yourself as a feminist. — Frances Fisher (@Frances_Fisher) January 2, 2020

Except geode is literally defined as a “nodule of stone having a cavity lined with crystals or mineral matter,” so it totally fits:

If we want a peaceful and prosperous world, there’s really only one way to achieve it. That’s to unleash the spirit of people, to uncap their dreams. That’s why we should have universal healthcare, free college and removal of the college loan debt. Help people soar and they will. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 2, 2020

Eek. Can we vote for the giant rock instead?

