A few months ago, Marianne Williamson (who we *think* is still running for president), got pissy when asked about her new-age beliefs and said “I’ve never had a crystal onstage with me”:

Until yesterday, that is. Here she is next to a giant geode on stage with her in DC on January 1:

Maybe that’s her running mate?

Here’s the slogan:

Some weren’t happy with Olivia Nuzzi’s framing of the tweet:

Except geode is literally defined as a “nodule of stone having a cavity lined with crystals or mineral matter,” so it totally fits:

Eek. Can we vote for the giant rock instead?

***

