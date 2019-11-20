OK, we’ve already run one post this week dunking on the newest Democratic candidate for president, Deval Patrick, for drawing what no one could honestly call a “crowd,” or even an intimate gathering. This was at an event in Nevada.

On Wednesday night, not having a debate to get to, Patrick scheduled an event at Morehouse College, but reportedly canceled when he arrived and was informed that he wouldn’t have an audience.

At what point do these people realize it’s never too soon to drop out?

Trending

HA!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020audiencecanceledDeval PatrickMorehouse College