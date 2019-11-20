OK, we’ve already run one post this week dunking on the newest Democratic candidate for president, Deval Patrick, for drawing what no one could honestly call a “crowd,” or even an intimate gathering. This was at an event in Nevada.

On Wednesday night, not having a debate to get to, Patrick scheduled an event at Morehouse College, but reportedly canceled when he arrived and was informed that he wouldn’t have an audience.

Governor @DevalPatrick was supposed to have an event at Morehouse College tonight. An organizer with the college who planned the event told CNN that Patrick cancelled the event when he arrived and learned that he would not have an audience. (Note, two people came, not pictured) pic.twitter.com/CzNjWYcWKJ — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) November 21, 2019

At what point do these people realize it’s never too soon to drop out?

Oooooo ouch but true — KiwisforPete (@KiwisforPete) November 21, 2019

What hubris to think he'd pull focus from the Democratic debate. — Aejlex (@JeanMigdl) November 21, 2019

Or better yet he would actually have an audience or that anybody actually wants to see him?? — Pete Belmonte 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 (@PeteBelmonte) November 21, 2019

I'm feeling a groundswell of support for him and the Starbucks guy. They should team up. — Protector of Trump Balloon⛩️ (@NewsLaffs) November 21, 2019

Hopefully he gets the message 😶 — PaDe. (@PaDenys) November 21, 2019

I'm sure he will soldier on and get his crowds up to at least double digits. Who does this guy think he is coming in this late? — Red Thing. (@AramisKhandra) November 21, 2019

Huge crowd compared to Bill de Blasio — Swedish “austere scholar” Chef 🇺🇸👍 (@SwedishChief) November 21, 2019

At Morehouse? Damn — Jor (@jorleigh1) November 21, 2019

It was nice of two family members to swing by — Marquette_g (@Marquette_g) November 21, 2019

You hate to see it — Christopher Hesh (@christopherhesh) November 21, 2019

Can the man take a hint? — Molly Devon (@mollydevon) November 21, 2019

“What I’m sensing is not some openness to someone new, but an openness to me,” Patrick told me in a phone interview today. He had just landed in Atlanta and was headed to this event https://t.co/cfueI23Rd3 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 21, 2019

HA!

I bet the "rent is too damn high" guy would have got more. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 21, 2019

Groundswell of support for the former governor remains solidly…underground. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) November 21, 2019

Nice, we don’t even have to bully this one out like we did Schultz. — Ash (@AshBaloghNM) November 21, 2019

Jeb Bush 2016: It Doesn’t Get Sadder Than This Deval Patrick 2020: Hold My Beer — Tim Turner (@homohominilutra) November 21, 2019

Kinda looks like tha *audience* cancelled the event. — Rob Major (@RobMajor4) November 21, 2019

He was always destined to be a sad, pathetic centrist footnote in the history of the country. But this definitely cements the comical arrogance of this would-be heir to Obama. Keep dreaming, Deval. No one likes you. — VasilyDanerev (@DannyVaserov) November 21, 2019

