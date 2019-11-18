About a week ago, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick became the latest Democrat to formally announce a run for president. How’s it going so far? At this point it looks like Patrick’s campaign slogan should be “good seating still available”:
The, er, crowd for @DevalPatrick tonight. pic.twitter.com/ecdht0PSGY
— Jennifer Medina (@jennymedina) November 18, 2019
That was at an event in Nevada featuring 2020 Democrats. Patrick’s turn doesn’t seem to have been a big draw.
oh my https://t.co/rY5K2C2j0M
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 18, 2019
Can you feel the excitement!?! https://t.co/LyubGR7563
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 18, 2019
If Bill de Blasio was still in the race he might describe that crowd size as “huge.”