About a week ago, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick became the latest Democrat to formally announce a run for president. How’s it going so far? At this point it looks like Patrick’s campaign slogan should be “good seating still available”:

That was at an event in Nevada featuring 2020 Democrats. Patrick’s turn doesn’t seem to have been a big draw.

Can you feel the excitement!?! https://t.co/LyubGR7563 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 18, 2019

If Bill de Blasio was still in the race he might describe that crowd size as “huge.”