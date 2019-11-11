While Hillary Clinton keeps complaining about the 2016 election and Michael Bloomberg continues to tease a 2020 run, it looks as if there might be even more candidates eventually entering the fray:

NEWS: @DevalPatrick is considering a last-minute entry into the presidential race And his Mass allies are already putting out feelers in early states. Decision imminent: NH filing deadline is Friday https://t.co/0ZfjyK2Zdc — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 11, 2019

BREAKING: Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is reportedly considering making a run in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary – NYT — LIVE Breaking News (@NewsBreaking) November 11, 2019

The DNC might have to go back to the “two debates on consecutive nights” format:

The next Dem debate will be all new people at this rate😂 — deb c (@dkc327) November 11, 2019

Who’s not running for the Dems’ nomination at this point?

Makes the D party candidates look extremely weak. — Todd G (@Beezzwaxx99) November 11, 2019

As if they need any help doing that.