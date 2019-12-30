As Twitchy reported Sunday, an armed churchgoer at the West Freeway Church of Christ shot and killed a gunman who walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. That good guy with a gun was 71-year-old Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor, former reserve deputy, and volunteer head of the church’s security.

Note that the Washington Examiner got it right about the hero being a firearms instructor because Reuters originally ran with the story that the assailant trained churchgoers at a gun range.

We wonder if anyone will ask 2020 candidate Joe Biden about his repeated advice that every American should buy a shotgun instead of an AR-15?

