As Twitchy reported Sunday, an armed churchgoer at the West Freeway Church of Christ shot and killed a gunman who walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. That good guy with a gun was 71-year-old Jack Wilson, a firearms instructor, former reserve deputy, and volunteer head of the church’s security.

71-year-old Jack Wilson is the hero who ended an attack on a Texas church yesterday. He is a firearms instructor, former reserve deputy, and volunteer head of the church's security. https://t.co/JGAVfG9eqO — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 30, 2019

Note that the Washington Examiner got it right about the hero being a firearms instructor because Reuters originally ran with the story that the assailant trained churchgoers at a gun range.

Here we go again with the media falsely accusing the evil attacker in yesterday's church shooting of being the owner of a gun range … it was the good guy, Jack Wilson, who owned the gun range. Reuters had to retract their BS story The media always lies about guns & gun owners pic.twitter.com/wxmfUKVE8i — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 30, 2019

Amazing how media errors never favor law abiding gun owners. — Paul Hurst (@pnhurst) December 30, 2019

Retracted after the dumb half of America read and filed away as fact — My Fun Twitt (@myfuntwitt) December 30, 2019

Interesting that media outlets aren't reporting that Jack Wilson trained parishioners for self defense. They prefer to represent the quick response of 6 other parishioners as a free for all shootout. https://t.co/rp9BWrG1B7 — JHam (@jhamATL) December 30, 2019

Well everything about this doesn’t push Leftist paranoia sooooo — Sexual Shockolate (@UncleShocky) December 30, 2019

Was the retraction as easy to find as the original fake news article? Just wondering if you had to search it to find it. Doesn’t seem like the retractions are ever as obvious as the lies. — DD Proud Patriot💯🇺🇸🆒 (@patriotDDmaga) December 30, 2019

They can’t seem to get any story right anymore. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Marty (@MartyMtnMama) December 30, 2019

Drive-by media is the enemy of the people. @Reuters — Alex Goldin (@alexgoldin74) December 30, 2019

Well the fact that the guy brought a Shotgun sums it up as “Not a Gun Range Owner”.. — Trump it up (@LegerDouglas) December 30, 2019

We wonder if anyone will ask 2020 candidate Joe Biden about his repeated advice that every American should buy a shotgun instead of an AR-15?

Geeez … seriously Americans are getting sooooo tired of the #FakeNews. Does anybody validate sources anymore? Is there no standard? Eventually there needs to be consequences because peoples’ lives are negatively impacted for such irresponsible bullsh*t. — James “I was wrong” Comey (@MarcusP26228548) December 30, 2019

The media could f—k up a one-car funeral. — Matt Pizzano (@Pizzano_82) December 30, 2019

Is anyone keeping track of how many stories the media has to retract, let's say over a period of a year? — LibertyBelle🔔 (@belle_lib) December 30, 2019

And these people wonder why they have a trustability factor that is less than that of Congress. It is a joke at this point…it's just not funny!! I beg them all to go back to responsible journalism. I am sick of having to research everything myself!! — Sarena Smith (@FedUp1971) December 30, 2019

