Two people have reportedly died and a third person is in critical condition after someone opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement (a suburb of Fort Worth), Texas on Sunday morning.

“A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member shot the suspect.” https://t.co/my6iXPGK3M — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) December 29, 2019

The shooter was reportedly taken out by an armed churchgoer and former FBI agent.

A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member — identified as a former FBI agent and part of the church’s security — shot the suspect.

"It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one." Isabel Arreola said she witnessed the gunman walk up to a server during communion and open fire. LATEST: https://t.co/W0Mz2aurOo — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) December 29, 2019

According to WFAA, the shooting and ultimate takedown of the shooter was captured on the church’s livestream.

UPDATE: The shooter is one of the deceased this morning, according to MedStar — at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. Video shows an armed church member took the shooter down with a single shot. — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) December 29, 2019

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott released statements about the shooting.

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

