Two people have reportedly died and a third person is in critical condition after someone opened fire at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement (a suburb of Fort Worth), Texas on Sunday morning.

The shooter was reportedly taken out by an armed churchgoer and former FBI agent.

A witness told CBS 11 News the gunman walked up to a server during communion with a shotgun and then opened fire. According to the witness, another church member — identified as a former FBI agent and part of the church’s security — shot the suspect.

Trending

According to WFAA, the shooting and ultimate takedown of the shooter was captured on the church’s livestream.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott released statements about the shooting.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBITexas