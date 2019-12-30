Seriously: Despite how much we love that “How dare you!” GIF of Greta Thunberg, we feel for her as well. The media won’t let us forget for a second that Thunberg has Aspberger’s Syndrome, but they rejoice in her powering through and see her as an example of why we should listen closely to all children with autism. But we’d been told she’d also suffered from depression before becoming TIME’s Person of the Year for her relentless climate alarmism, and her father talked about it with BBC’s “Today.”

The Washington Examiner reports:

The father of Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg said his daughter “fell ill” years before she participated in the school strike that launched her to international fame.

Speaking with BBC’s Today program, Svante Thunberg talked about the years of isolation and depression that young Greta Thunberg endured.

“She stopped talking. She stopped eating,” Svante Thunberg, 50, told Today. “She stopped going to school. She was basically home for a year. She didn’t eat for three months.”

Greta Thunberg, 16, has spent 2019 traveling on a worldwide tour promoting her views on the dangers of climate change. She has barbed with President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in recent months.

As many people accuse Thunberg’s parents of exploiting her, it does seem strange that a child who stopped talking, eating, and going to school is now doing trans-Atlantic voyages with strangers to admonish adults for destroying the future for teens her age.

Is this an inspiring story of how one can overcome depression and replace it with — self-righteous anger?

And they put up that creepy giant Soviet-style mural of her in San Francisco.

The thing is, we have seen photos of her almost sort of smiling, and that’s when she’s visiting a leftist celebrity with a huge carbon footprint like Michael Moore.

Well said.

