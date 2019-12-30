Seriously: Despite how much we love that “How dare you!” GIF of Greta Thunberg, we feel for her as well. The media won’t let us forget for a second that Thunberg has Aspberger’s Syndrome, but they rejoice in her powering through and see her as an example of why we should listen closely to all children with autism. But we’d been told she’d also suffered from depression before becoming TIME’s Person of the Year for her relentless climate alarmism, and her father talked about it with BBC’s “Today.”

"She stopped going to school. She was basically home for a year. She didn't eat for three months."@GretaThunberg's dad opens up about his daughter's struggles with depression. https://t.co/pdZBwWzxwA — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 30, 2019

The Washington Examiner reports:

The father of Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg said his daughter “fell ill” years before she participated in the school strike that launched her to international fame. Speaking with BBC’s Today program, Svante Thunberg talked about the years of isolation and depression that young Greta Thunberg endured. “She stopped talking. She stopped eating,” Svante Thunberg, 50, told Today. “She stopped going to school. She was basically home for a year. She didn’t eat for three months.” Greta Thunberg, 16, has spent 2019 traveling on a worldwide tour promoting her views on the dangers of climate change. She has barbed with President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in recent months.

As many people accuse Thunberg’s parents of exploiting her, it does seem strange that a child who stopped talking, eating, and going to school is now doing trans-Atlantic voyages with strangers to admonish adults for destroying the future for teens her age.

Is this an inspiring story of how one can overcome depression and replace it with — self-righteous anger?

This kid needs help. Not to be turned into some idol. This is dangerous what they are doing to her psyche. — The1LegLegend (@PodyChris) December 30, 2019

The next few years will be worse for her. She has delusions of grandeur that many unscrupulous people exploited. She will have moments of clarity when she finds she was used and discarded. It won’t be pleasant and her parent let that happen. — Praxis (@ParaxisSd) December 30, 2019

With parents like that, no wonder she is depressed — MARK HOPKINS (@phillymark8008) December 30, 2019

Maybe he should take care of his kid instead of making money on her. — Bruno (@BELLERIVERGUY) December 30, 2019

This right here — Thenibbler (@Flowers4all4) December 30, 2019

Explain to me again about Sweeden's remarkable public healthcare system. The exploitation of this child is an abomination. As a parent, a child not eating or talking for months would have me not sleeping at night, desperately trying get help. Wouldn't be sharing either. — Scott Mlinarich (@SMlinarich) December 30, 2019

Sounds like the kid needs a doctor, not an agent. Come on dad get her some help. — Don Rounds (@Don_Rounds) December 30, 2019

Sounds like Greta needs a clinical psychologist, not a podium — Bryon Lape (@Brainmuffin) December 30, 2019

Why didn't her parents get her help at an early age when started showing signs of a mental illness. — ReaganTrump (@ReaganTrump4) December 30, 2019

In other words: Parenting FAIL 🙄 — justmelooking (@YooNeverNo) December 30, 2019

When does it legitimately become child abuse? — JS (@GreyCatTweet) December 30, 2019

So put her on a boat alone in the ocean. People need their heads examined — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) December 30, 2019

If she stopped eating for just a week, then she should have gone to the hospital and had the child taken away from them. — Robert Roy Morgan Jr (@HighPointsUSA) December 30, 2019

So was she on a feeding tube during those three months of not eating…. — JC Lee (@JCLee10453346) December 30, 2019

I believe that the type of Autism she has creates a constant state of fear. In this instance, the patents have exploited that symptom by feeding her this global warming stuff. The poor kid is doomed for depression from both her illness and parents. Not a fan but empathetic. — Marybunny (@Marybunny6) December 30, 2019

The endless Greta memes are genuinely creepy but the ultimate responsibility lies with parents who have actively promoted her. — Epic_Falls (@falls_epic) December 30, 2019

Sad that another neurotic person has not been helped but their neurosis fed by dysfunctional parents/guardians. A map of hollywood & social media PC activists. — Jolis (@Jolis2007) December 30, 2019

I’d be depressed too if the adults around me told me I have no future and the world is ending soon. — David (@eosman223) December 30, 2019

Isn't depression the kind of thing you'd expect to see from a child while you are reprogramming them with fear… The world is gonna end before you will have children and only you can speak about it. Here's a platform and a lot of money. This will all work out fine. Trust daddy. — Neophyte (@Findingnemobrb) December 30, 2019

What was she depressed about? Based on what she is preaching, i'd say that a good portion of the reason for her depression would be the dangerous indoctrination that kids receive at school.

I feel bad that she's now being used to push this agenda. Lighting rod for criticism now — Bazooka DHB (@BazookaDhb) December 30, 2019

Honestly, I believe that this is a sincere young lady who truly believes in her Climate view. I also think that she has been severely abused by adults who used her to push their agenda. This is a LOT of pressure and I cannot imagine the intellectual garbage fed to her daily. — Mark Clabaugh (@clabaugh_mark) December 30, 2019

Another child with a severe lack of information and the knowledge on how to actually use it. Anyone can complain all day long on what they THINK is the problem. The real problem is all of the constant complaining without a single idea on how to fix it or even where to start. — George Suchey (@suchey62) December 30, 2019

So basically she is possibly a troubled soul with likely underlying mental issues and now going around the world giving policy prescriptions and demanding compliance. Sounds like a perfect leftists to me. — Shantanu Vashist (@ShantanuVashi10) December 30, 2019

I watched a recent speech where the mob were yelling "Greta! Greta, Greta" like a saint or rock star was in front of them and I thought no human can deal with that adulation. The Greta brand is a threat to the girl. Her parents are failing her. — BigHarry (@BigHarr22478752) December 30, 2019

And they put up that creepy giant Soviet-style mural of her in San Francisco.

The thing is, we have seen photos of her almost sort of smiling, and that’s when she’s visiting a leftist celebrity with a huge carbon footprint like Michael Moore.

Greta…be a kid, have fun, enjoy life. Don't worry, the planet will still be here in 10 years. Don't let fear and incompetence of others steer you. Experience life first then circle back to climate change with a fresh set of eyes. The people around you are using you. — Bobby (@Bobby21097287) December 30, 2019

Well said.

I pray her heart is loosed from the spirit of darkness that has her held hostage. May God enter your heart, may Love rule over you! — Jared (@revivalradical) December 30, 2019

