She might still be awarded the Nobel Prize but for now, teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg will have to settle for what they’re calling the “alternative Nobel Prize” — the 2019 Right Livelihood Award.

Greta Thunberg wins "alternative Nobel Prize" for climate change activism https://t.co/UYxRi2lGBV pic.twitter.com/KMZoOhksC7 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 25, 2019

It might seem like a participation trophy, but it does come with a cash award of $1 million Swedish crowns, or about $100,000.

Is it called the angry teenage temper tantrum prize? — Melissa Mckee (@mistyblue20109) September 25, 2019

Hey, stop “attacking” her. Of course, she’s angry — she’s in the middle of a mass-extinction event that her parents’ generation caused.

Alternative prizes for her alternative reality. — Isotheos de Molay 🇬🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇱 (@DeEudaimon1) September 25, 2019

Is it from the alternate reality she’s living in? — shane 🇺🇸 🍀 (@eequalsfb) September 25, 2019

Fits with alternative science. — Earle Hutchison (@EarleHutchison1) September 25, 2019

Alternatively we can all win prizes — EclecticLogos (@EclecticLogos) September 25, 2019

Participation trophies are on all levels now — He Hate Me (@eggballs518) September 25, 2019

Everyone gets a medal. Not surprised. — All these changes & still no edit button. Guh. (@daganash) September 25, 2019

She should win an Emmy!! — George Simmons (@simbai66) September 25, 2019

She should’ve won an Emmy too — Logan Pind (@loganpind12) September 25, 2019

Academy award is next — WWTSD (@dmthedm) September 25, 2019

I am gonna go buy a Coke in a plastic bottle and use a whole package of plastic straws to celebrate. 😂 — Heather Kelley (@HeatherKelley11) September 25, 2019

Now she needs to go lecture China and Brazil. — Teresa (@Teresaathome) September 25, 2019

How did she travel to deliver her UN speech, plane, car? I’m offended by her emissions. — HeelsYes (@HeelsYes) September 25, 2019

She sailed….. well the crew that have to take the boat back flew, of course… but she sailed… poetic, right?..

Ah and to the actual UN, I don't know probably Uber or Lyft — EclecticLogos (@EclecticLogos) September 25, 2019

Bless her heart. — Erik Stone (@erikmstone) September 25, 2019

What a farce — Derek C Reed (@NetNeutralTroll) September 25, 2019

When she was planning her trip to the U.S., Thunberg made it clear that she would not “waste time” in meeting with President Trump, and she even told the U.N. that they shouldn’t be listening to her anyway, but to scientists … which of course drew her to famous U.S. scientist Michael Moore.

It was an honor to meet w/ Greta Thunberg. She, like most young people, is fed up with the insolence & inaction of adults who refuse to act. Greta said: “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction & all you can do is talk about money & your fantasy of eternal economic growth.” pic.twitter.com/m0eBLCewzE — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 25, 2019

Wow, that’s, like, exactly what she told the U.N., verbatim.

She speaks the truth. Every adult should feel shame that it now takes a 16-year old to show us the way after we’ve failed so miserably to end the greed that’s killing the planet. We should be grateful & inspired that a most unlikely young woman has stepped forward to… pic.twitter.com/85Ym1iePMu — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 25, 2019

…demand we join these students with our ACTION — and not our false hopes and condescending platitudes as we try to placate them because we don’t want these children to know the real truth: that their future is doomed and we’re the ones who doomed it. Rise up, right now. pic.twitter.com/h1Waarzbhr — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 25, 2019

So the combined message of Moore and Thunberg is rise up, right now, and do something — or don’t, because it’s too late anyway and we’re all doomed. Funny how none of these activists get that “rising up” isn’t “doing something” — like blocking traffic in D.C. and causing traffic jams.

It is nice to see a photo of her smiling, though. Wonder what got the impending climate apocalypse off her mind for a second…

