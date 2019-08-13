As Twitchy has reported, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is a world-famous climate change activist with the ear of several world leaders and the UN, but she’s off-limits … you’re not allowed to “attack” her, because she has been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder and selective mutism — plus, she’s just 16. You just have to agree with everything she says, including her advice that young people tap into their anger at older generations who ruined everything to keep them motivated.

CBS News caught up with Thunberg, who’s crossing the Atlantic on a solar-powered boat on her way to the UN, and asked if she’d meet with President Trump.

"Why should I waste time talking to him": 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg says President Trump would not listen to her in regard to climate change.https://t.co/X6VUwkStIB pic.twitter.com/JUlvaXqiNu — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 13, 2019

The thing is, President Trump very likely would set aside time for a meeting and nod approvingly as she spouted her nonsense.

No. The real question is why would he waste his time on a brainwashed teen being used by adults to further their hoax? — Greg F. 👌🍎🚻only (@straytski) August 13, 2019

She’s a child – what gives her such special privilege ? — Megs B (@firstyorks2017) August 13, 2019

Being a child is what gives her special privilege.

Stop using children as props. It's unethical. Mainstream media are corrupt. — Caryn Boddie (@CSBoddie) August 13, 2019

Any important news? — joe (@Jocool79Joe) August 13, 2019

I think that the real question here is, "why should President Trump waste time talking to a 16 year old climate hoaxer". — J.W. (@josewestbro) August 13, 2019

Few things sicken me more than children being used for political purposes. — John Rossomando (@jrossman12) August 13, 2019

Hey Greta….how long have you been paying utility bills? — Proud Dinosaur (@Proudinosaur) August 13, 2019

Well she is right. Climate change is a waste of time. — the Flash (@ThickenParm) August 13, 2019

I can't believe I waisted my time watching this nonsense — freeamerica (@redlineharo27) August 13, 2019

This is why I don't waste time watching @CBSNews. — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) August 13, 2019

This is why I don't waste time listening to children lecture me on climate change — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 13, 2019

It’s amazing the 24 / 7 media propaganda machine that is anti Trump — Thatch Thompson (@ThatchThompson) August 13, 2019

I am the only one who is tired of celebs and kids thinking that the world must stop and pay attention to their every word, as if they have special wisdom from on high? Trump has more important things to do than to be lectured by a climate change child. — Iva Faith Inham (@IvaFaithInham) August 13, 2019

Her time is worth less than his to the point of insignificance: so what? — Joe (B) [for Beer] (@Josef_Lemonovic) August 13, 2019

Note: carbon emissions- China has 1.32 billion citizens. America has 320 million citizens. Carbon emissions measured per citizen head is more than twice as high in america as that of China. — Zulu (@Zulu84467687) August 13, 2019

So discussion is pointless because he won’t automatically agree with you? — Jerod (@J__Venne) August 13, 2019

Ask her what she thinks about the climate activist celebrities who took their gas-guzzling carbon producing Jets and million-dollar Yachts to Italy for a climate conference. — TopCat (@TheBigDawggg) August 13, 2019

Um…good. I’d rather he not take in to consideration what 16 year olds have to say about damn near anything, right or left. — John O'Murchadha (@JMurchadha) August 13, 2019

Gee, i was just talking to a 16 yo about the pressure required to keep the magma combustion rate steady of the outer core such that it overcomes the thermal resistance of the mantle thereby stopping the freezing of the underground water tables so we don't dehydrate to death. — Paul Sirpenski (@sirpenski) August 13, 2019

Lol made me think of Baghdad Bob back in the day marching out kids and mothers on TV proclaiming atrocities against the Iraqi people. Did CBS take Baghdad Bob on as a producer? — Tony O'Neill (@Stmichael911) August 13, 2019

Seeing as the United States led the world in reducing carbon emissions following our departure from the Paris Climate Accords, meanwhile the EU saw INCREASED emissions, maybe little @GretaThunberg should turn her boat around and focus on saving her own country. — Keenan White (@Keenan_White11) August 13, 2019

