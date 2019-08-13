As Twitchy has reported, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg is a world-famous climate change activist with the ear of several world leaders and the UN, but she’s off-limits … you’re not allowed to “attack” her, because she has been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder and selective mutism — plus, she’s just 16. You just have to agree with everything she says, including her advice that young people tap into their anger at older generations who ruined everything to keep them motivated.

CBS News caught up with Thunberg, who’s crossing the Atlantic on a solar-powered boat on her way to the UN, and asked if she’d meet with President Trump.

The thing is, President Trump very likely would set aside time for a meeting and nod approvingly as she spouted her nonsense.

Being a child is what gives her special privilege.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CBS NewsDonald TrumpGreta Thunbergsolar powered boatUnited Nations