We already knew that teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg was big with the Left, but now she’s literally big:

As usual, only three words tend to come to mind at times like these:

Oh, not at all! *Eye roll* But whoever sold them all that aerosol spray paint must be happy:

Isn’t it ironic:

Scott said they’re trying to complete the mural in the most environmentally conscious way possible, and will use the 133+ empty spray paint cans to make a sculpture.

Maybe the artist will make a bust of Al Gore out of the empty aerosol cans as an offset.

You’ll notice in this local news video that the artist concerned with climate change is wearing a respirator, possibly to avoid inhaling any of the extreme irony:

