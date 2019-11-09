We already knew that teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg was big with the Left, but now she’s literally big:

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is getting a huge mural in downtown San Francisco https://t.co/NNOUukg0ZL pic.twitter.com/px8ksltWhk — CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2019

The newest addition to the San Francisco skyline is a work of art — a mural depicting Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, designed to draw attention to climate change. https://t.co/wr6l4OzbIW — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 8, 2019

As usual, only three words tend to come to mind at times like these:

It's not a cult, guys https://t.co/N21dceEEbW — Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) November 9, 2019

Oh, not at all! *Eye roll* But whoever sold them all that aerosol spray paint must be happy:

Is that aerosol spray paint? 😆😆😆Climate change activist?!?! 😆😆😆 — TSMcK1000 🇺🇸 (@TSMcK1000) November 9, 2019

"Mural in Downtown S.F. Depicts Swedish Teen Climate Activist #GretaThunberg." Guessing the spray paint in the aerosol cans emit the volatile organic compounds? Genius….pure genius…🤔 https://t.co/BlmX8l1XPM — Mats ☮ Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) November 9, 2019

Great… Using SPRAY PAINT to celebrate a climate activist… Will take a suburban Uber to his private jet laterhttps://t.co/9v2tWcH5Hk — MBconservative (@ptoomey90266) November 9, 2019

The leftist geniuses in San Francisco have decided to send a message about climate change by creating a 6 story mural of Greta Thunberg using 700 gallons of aerosol spray paint. 🤣 https://t.co/LdJj2i3j99 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 9, 2019

Isn’t it ironic:

Scott said they’re trying to complete the mural in the most environmentally conscious way possible, and will use the 133+ empty spray paint cans to make a sculpture.

Maybe the artist will make a bust of Al Gore out of the empty aerosol cans as an offset.

As a mom this makes me uncomfortable. If you appreciate her and her message, do the work to make a difference on the issue. The deification is creepy. — brifokine (@brifokine) November 9, 2019

Just curious. Spray paint or oil based paint? https://t.co/KEnpwViVrD — Jim Ferretti (@KXLJimferretti) November 9, 2019

I have two equally funny jokes:

1. One is about Big Brother.

2. The other is about reusable heroin needles. https://t.co/pmk20OY9vc — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 9, 2019

You’ll notice in this local news video that the artist concerned with climate change is wearing a respirator, possibly to avoid inhaling any of the extreme irony:

