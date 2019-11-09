We already knew that teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg was big with the Left, but now she’s literally big:
Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is getting a huge mural in downtown San Francisco https://t.co/NNOUukg0ZL pic.twitter.com/px8ksltWhk
— CNN (@CNN) November 9, 2019
The newest addition to the San Francisco skyline is a work of art — a mural depicting Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, designed to draw attention to climate change. https://t.co/wr6l4OzbIW
— KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 8, 2019
As usual, only three words tend to come to mind at times like these:
It's not a cult, guys https://t.co/N21dceEEbW
— Vanessa Santos (@VanessaOblinger) November 9, 2019
Oh, not at all! *Eye roll* But whoever sold them all that aerosol spray paint must be happy:
Is that aerosol spray paint? 😆😆😆Climate change activist?!?! 😆😆😆
— TSMcK1000 🇺🇸 (@TSMcK1000) November 9, 2019
"Mural in Downtown S.F. Depicts Swedish Teen Climate Activist #GretaThunberg."
Guessing the spray paint in the aerosol cans emit the volatile organic compounds? Genius….pure genius…🤔 https://t.co/BlmX8l1XPM
— Mats ☮ Nilsson (@mazzenilsson) November 9, 2019
Great… Using SPRAY PAINT to celebrate a climate activist… Will take a suburban Uber to his private jet laterhttps://t.co/9v2tWcH5Hk
— MBconservative (@ptoomey90266) November 9, 2019
The leftist geniuses in San Francisco have decided to send a message about climate change by creating a 6 story mural of Greta Thunberg using 700 gallons of aerosol spray paint. 🤣 https://t.co/LdJj2i3j99
— Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 9, 2019
Isn’t it ironic:
Scott said they’re trying to complete the mural in the most environmentally conscious way possible, and will use the 133+ empty spray paint cans to make a sculpture.
Maybe the artist will make a bust of Al Gore out of the empty aerosol cans as an offset.
As a mom this makes me uncomfortable.
If you appreciate her and her message, do the work to make a difference on the issue.
The deification is creepy.
— brifokine (@brifokine) November 9, 2019
Just curious. Spray paint or oil based paint? https://t.co/KEnpwViVrD
— Jim Ferretti (@KXLJimferretti) November 9, 2019
I have two equally funny jokes:
1. One is about Big Brother.
2. The other is about reusable heroin needles. https://t.co/pmk20OY9vc
— Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) November 9, 2019
You’ll notice in this local news video that the artist concerned with climate change is wearing a respirator, possibly to avoid inhaling any of the extreme irony:
***
Related:
Private jet travel aficionado calls Greta Thunberg ‘a leader of our time’