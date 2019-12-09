Word is out that Inspector General Michael Horwitz’s report totally exonerates the FBI of any wrongdoing or political bias, just a few mistakes here and there that could have happened to anyone.

We’ve already posted great threads by The Federalist’s Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway going beyond the summary and breaking down the IG report, making it clear there’s much more to the report that the “exoneration” of the intelligence community. It seems anyone who goes into the actual report can find plenty of abuses of the FISA process, most revolving around the bogus Steele dossier that was actually opposition research paid for by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Republican Fred Fleitz was called a neo-Nazi by The Washington Monthy — a claim it was forced to retract. He’s also president of the Center for Security Policy and also a former chief of staff for the National Security Council, and he’s still working his way through the report, but he too finds it far from an exoneration.

“Although we found no evidence that [James] Comey had been made aware of these issues … multiple factors made it difficult for us to precisely determine the extent of FBI leadership’s knowledge.” The inability to refresh Comey’s recollection? We thought he was the guy who sat in his car and wrote up memos of every meeting on his laptop.

And of course, Comey is out there claiming “it was all lies” and “there was no spying on the campaign.”

“Although we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence of intentional misconduct … we also did not receive satisfactory explanations for the errors or missing information.”

We’re all hoping the Durham report clears all this up once and for all.

It seems that anyone actually reading the report and not just the summary is coming away with a lot of concerns.

