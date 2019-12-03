Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee have released their 300-page impeachment report in advance of the House Judiciary Committee’s all-professor hearing Wednesday. Paul Sperry, former D.C. bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily, has laid out a thread displaying some shock at the Intelligence Committee’s methods. It’s not technically a thread, but a day’s worth of breaking news stories laid out in tweet form. Have a look:

BREAKING: Following complaints by Schiff & Dems re outing the "whistleblower," Google has joined Facebook & YouTube in censoring the identity of the WB. Google is now banning the placement of ads on stories naming Eric Ciaramella b/c they contain "dangerous or derogatory" content — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

But if not even Schiff knows the identity of the whistleblower, how does Google know to block the mention of Eric Ciaramella?

BREAKING: Schiff's just-released "Impeachment Inquiry Report" confirms that Eric Ciaramella's former NSC allies and fellow Obama holdovers "Sean A. Misko" and "Abigail C. Grace" are part of Schiff's "Impeachment Inquiry Investigative Staff" and "Oversight Staff," respectively. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

BREAKING: As part of his "impeachment inquiry," Schiff investigated not just President Trump but his own committee vice chairman GOP Rep. Devin Nunes and Nunes' committee aide Derek Harvey, and even obtained Nunes' and Harvey's phone call records — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

BREAKING:In his Impeachment Report,Schiff insists Congress cannot publicly name the "whistleblower" b/c IDing him would put his personal safety @"grave risk."Yet Schiff can cite no actual threats made against WB anywhere in his 300pp report,even tho his name was published wks ago — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

Schiff's 300pp report is DOA; fails to provide evidence to back up his "key finding of fact." Absence of witness testimony & evidence to support his central charge warranting impeachment is a major hole in Dems' overall case for impeachment. POTUS lawyers will drive truck thru it — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

BREAKING: Schiff in new impeachment report seems to spend more time investigating a journalist–ex-asst. AP bureau chief John Solomon–than Trump, inclg exposing Solomon's phone records & smearing him as "author of articles promoting debunked conspiracy theories about the Bidens" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

As Twitchy has reported recently, John Solomon has dug up some memos to go with that “conspiracy theory” about Ukraine and the Bidens, but The Hill vowed to “review” his articles on Ukraine after Marie Yovanovitch claimed they were used to push false allegations.

Instead of making the case Obama did it (solicited foreign interference in the 2016 election), Republicans are being forced to make the case Trump didn't do it — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

Apparently Republicans are more afraid of an ethics investigation — or a nasty write-up in the WaPo — than they are of a coup against the president — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

Brutal, but true.

Why is the House Intelligence Committee monitoring journalists? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

We r witnessing tyranny in slow motion. Presidential candidates being spied on. Journalists being monitored. Postings being censored. Voters potentially being disenfranchised by witch hunts,coups & now phony impeachment. If people dont wake up soon,the tyranny will hit full speed — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

"[AG] Barr has conveyed to others his belief that [IG] Horowitz has not been critical enough." Ya think? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

How is this different than the Soviet Union where one party controlled everything? In effect, Democrats control the media, the secret federal police, the intelligence agencies, the bureaucracy, the academy, the arts. Hell, Democrats even police the Internet! — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

Where are the public-interest law firms who will sue FaceBook and Google/YouTube for denying voters their First Amendment right to share information relevant to the impeachment of their president? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 3, 2019

OMG, if this isn’t full speed God help us. We need to do something now. It’s hard for me to even explain to my kids how this is even possible. We need to come together and fight like hell. #Trump2020 — Jenny USA🇺🇸USA🇺🇸USA🇺🇸 (@jjennyslane) December 3, 2019

It’s already here at Mach 5 speed — Frank Vespa (@FrankVespa1) December 3, 2019

It’s been happening a long time. — Craig Northacker (@vetshelp1) December 3, 2019

It's not that we're not awake, but short of picking up arms, most of our options have been exhausted. Our Constitution is essentially ignored, our pleas to our elected leaders fall on deaf ears, our voices are silenced and our media gaslights us. What are we SUPPOSED to do? — Wolf 🇺🇸🐺 (@ThePatriotWolf) December 3, 2019

The Republicans need to wake up! There is something more going on here and it is gaining speed. — World Citizen (@Uranian39) December 4, 2019

I agree Paul, but the good guys in charge have to do more than talk. People need to be held accountable for their crimes, especially the sedition and treason. — realdavem (@realdavem1) December 3, 2019

Barr better do his damn job and stop these people! — meredith massa (@doublemmom) December 3, 2019

And it’s all fine, no problems or worries at all. If this is what it takes to get rid of Trump, to the liberals it’s all good.

I’ve actually gotten liberals to ADMIT that Trump is being railroaded and their response is “Good. He deserves it!” Madness. — JoeF. (@JoeF70085311) December 3, 2019

All because orange man. Wow this is McCarthyism and not one mainstream journalist cares. — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) December 3, 2019

For what it’s worth, the Democrats have signaled again that an impeachment vote probably won’t take place until 2020:

Sr Dem ldrshp source reiterates to Fox that it may be hard to put impeachment on flr before Christmas. Notes

that impeachment consumes an enormous amount of time on the House floor. Dems have to devote a big chunk of time to gov't funding bills before Dec 20 funding deadline — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019

Is he saying the Democrats have other jobs than just impeachment? Mind-blowing.

P.S. They’ll miss the funding deadline anyway.

