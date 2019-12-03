Rep. Adam Schiff and the House Intelligence Committee have released their 300-page impeachment report in advance of the House Judiciary Committee’s all-professor hearing Wednesday. Paul Sperry, former D.C. bureau chief for Investor’s Business Daily, has laid out a thread displaying some shock at the Intelligence Committee’s methods. It’s not technically a thread, but a day’s worth of breaking news stories laid out in tweet form. Have a look:

But if not even Schiff knows the identity of the whistleblower, how does Google know to block the mention of Eric Ciaramella?

As Twitchy has reported recently, John Solomon has dug up some memos to go with that “conspiracy theory” about Ukraine and the Bidens, but The Hill vowed to “review” his articles on Ukraine after Marie Yovanovitch claimed they were used to push false allegations.

For what it’s worth, the Democrats have signaled again that an impeachment vote probably won’t take place until 2020:

Is he saying the Democrats have other jobs than just impeachment? Mind-blowing.

P.S. They’ll miss the funding deadline anyway.

