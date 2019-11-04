Never mind what you saw in that video of Joe Biden bragging about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired in exchange for withholding foreign aid money; the mainstream media has made it clear that anything untoward regarding the Biden family and Ukraine is strictly a conspiracy theory cooked up by President Trump and the Republicans.

Investigative reporter John Solomon, however, is claiming he has some memos showing some curious timing surrounding Hunter Biden’s contacts with the Obama administration State Department.

Breaking: Memos detailing Hunter Biden's contacts with Obama State Department released. VP son's Ukrainian gas firm pressed US officials to end corruption allegations … just a month before Joe Biden forced firing of prosecutor overseeing case.https://t.co/APtdGUrnxn — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 4, 2019

Solomon writes:

Hunter Biden and his Ukrainian gas firm colleagues had multiple contacts with the Obama State Department during the 2016 election cycle, including one just a month before Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s company for corruption, newly released memos show. … Just three weeks before Burisma’s overture to State, Ukrainian authorities raided the home of the oligarch who owned the gas firm and employed Hunter Biden, a signal the long-running corruption probe was escalating in the middle of the U.S. presidential election. Hunter Biden’s name, in fact, was specifically invoked by the Burisma representative as a reason the State Department should help, according to a series of email exchanges among U.S. officials trying to arrange the meeting. The subject line for the email exchanges read simply “Burisma.”

The first rule of the Joe Biden campaign is that you don’t talk about Burisma.

@kbennettlaw, see what I mean. These people are impeaching the president because he’s finding out all the shit they’ve been up to. He wasn’t supposed to win. pic.twitter.com/tKS17qmYe6 — Brian Jernigan (@Bjernigan23) November 4, 2019

Sounds like Schiff may need to move up the impeachment timetable. — Scott Terzian (@scott_terzian) November 4, 2019

Operation Backfire Hurricane … that’s good.

Yes, but if Pres. Obama approved of the corruption it’s okay. — SteveV (@SteveV23953113) November 4, 2019

It's inappropriate to discuss and expose corruption made by Democrats.

And it's not corruption, it's business as usual for Democrats. — GilRoyTX (@GilroyTX) November 4, 2019

Seems awfully quid pro quo-like…. — SilverFox409 (@cchatley55) November 4, 2019

Why that sounds like one them quid pro quo’s I keep hearing so much about! — Chris Cooper (@heycoop60) November 4, 2019

Looks like quid pro quo from the Obama administration. . . Will shifty Schiff investigate? — Mirella Sarah (@Mirella_7777) November 4, 2019

Rut roh. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) November 4, 2019

Biden’s strong arming of Ukraine stinks to high heaven. There is video of Joe Biden bragging about bribing Ukraine officials.

Good Lord, DOJ, what does it take for you people to do your job? — Jim Stone (@kssjvs) November 4, 2019

Smells like corruption to everyone but Joe. — DustInTheWind (@counsel4ubaby) November 4, 2019

And the media. — Charlie Foxtrot (@OddSheepdog) November 4, 2019

Cat is out of the proverbial bag. — Randy J (@rjinxs) November 4, 2019

Can we count on Brian Stelter and “Reliable Sources” to dig into this and debunk it or is he going to spend another week on President Trump’s Twitter typos?

