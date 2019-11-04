Never mind what you saw in that video of Joe Biden bragging about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired in exchange for withholding foreign aid money; the mainstream media has made it clear that anything untoward regarding the Biden family and Ukraine is strictly a conspiracy theory cooked up by President Trump and the Republicans.

Investigative reporter John Solomon, however, is claiming he has some memos showing some curious timing surrounding Hunter Biden’s contacts with the Obama administration State Department.

Solomon writes:

Hunter Biden and his Ukrainian gas firm colleagues had multiple contacts with the Obama State Department during the 2016 election cycle, including one just a month before Vice President Joe Biden forced Ukraine to fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s company for corruption, newly released memos show.

Just three weeks before Burisma’s overture to State, Ukrainian authorities raided the home of the oligarch who owned the gas firm and employed Hunter Biden, a signal the long-running corruption probe was escalating in the middle of the U.S. presidential election.

Hunter Biden’s name, in fact, was specifically invoked by the Burisma representative as a reason the State Department should help, according to a series of email exchanges among U.S. officials trying to arrange the meeting. The subject line for the email exchanges read simply “Burisma.”

The first rule of the Joe Biden campaign is that you don’t talk about Burisma.

