The House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearings led by Rep. Adam Schiff concluded days before Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean the House Dems are finished trying to make all this backfire on them. Next up are hearings in the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler. Here’s who we’ll hear from on Wednesday:

At least many of Nadler’s witnesses will have something in common with Schiff’s witnesses, and it’s that none of them have actually witnessed anything.

Will it be Must See TV, or Must Flee TV? Time will tell!

We’ll have to wait and see what theatrics Nadler tries to bring to the hearings.

Tags: DemocratsDonald TrumpHouse Judiciary Committeeimpeachment inquiry