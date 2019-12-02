The House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearings led by Rep. Adam Schiff concluded days before Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean the House Dems are finished trying to make all this backfire on them. Next up are hearings in the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler. Here’s who we’ll hear from on Wednesday:

WITNESS LIST: The Impeachment Inquiry into President Donald J. Trump: Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Impeachment. Wednesday, December 4, 10 am EST. Watch it live here: https://t.co/JSeXBZUvTN pic.twitter.com/rRT6qsiNrr — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) December 2, 2019

House Judiciary has released its list of witnesses for the Wednesday hearing, which will be framed as an “academic discussion” of sorts about impeachment. This list reflects that, all professors: Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley. pic.twitter.com/a8sU4hURn2 — Abigail Tracy (@abigailtracy) December 2, 2019

Here are the four witnesses for the House Judiciary Committee's first public impeachment inquiry hearing: – Noah Feldman, Harvard Law

– Pamela S. Karlan, Stanford Law

– Michael Gerhardt, UNC Law

– Jonathan Turley, GWU Law — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 2, 2019

At least many of Nadler’s witnesses will have something in common with Schiff’s witnesses, and it’s that none of them have actually witnessed anything.

We’ll have to wait and see what theatrics Nadler tries to bring to the hearings.