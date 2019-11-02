As Twitchy reported Friday, some guy named Robert Francis O’Rourke dropped out of the presidential race, and his campaign asked the media to be “respectful” of his volunteers as they yanked Beto 2020 yard signs from the ground as they were feeling “very vulnerable” at the moment.

They were reportedly hugging and crying as the news came in Friday, but now it can be told: A lot of them are furious with the media. Just like Hillary, it seems, there’s no excuse that doesn’t fit. Isn’t this the guy who re-launched his campaign a second time on “The View” (when he was literally polling at 0.0 percent in New Hampshire) and appeared on “Ellen” as well as the cover of Vanity Fair? That’s not even an exhaustive list, but for a candidate hovering around 2 percent support, he got plenty of airtime.

Anyway, CNN’s Eric Bradner says O’Rourke’s supporters think he was punished by the media for declining national television interviews early on and instead live-streaming his teeth cleanings.

They’re being polite about it, but not shy: O’Rourke supporters are furious about media coverage of his candidacy. They think the mockery was over the top, lasted far too long and was punitive over him declining national TV interviews early on. — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) November 1, 2019

Rob Flaherty was the campaign’s digital director, so we think this next tweet is absolutely sincere:

… while streaming his dentist appointment. How many sob stories are we going to wring out of this?

And there’s truth to at least part of that. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) November 1, 2019

How precious. — Leland J. Unruh III (@LJU3) November 2, 2019

They are furryious! — Scythe of Lyfe (@Scythe_of_lyfe) November 2, 2019

I hear both of them are very upset. — thomas (@thomas17892166) November 2, 2019

It's been like 3 hours… — HabitualLineStepper (@AdrianNichols) November 2, 2019

The Vanity Fair story to start the campaign sucked — Blue (@blueWRL) November 1, 2019

Yeah. The media really hated that guy… @HashtagGriswold pic.twitter.com/E6GehZG6Ti — The Austere Dog Father (@RantsOutloud) November 2, 2019

But there was just so much there to mock…. — Sonya™ (@SonyaSmith) November 2, 2019

But now he is free. He can work in a campaign, or work for a newspaper. He can run a cafe. — Robert P. Dean (@RobertPDean1) November 1, 2019

His celebrity friends that were all gaga over him during his Senate run against Cruz, abandoned him. I think he took for granted that they would be there for him not realizing that their love was fleeting and only with him when he might take out a prominent Republican…. — The Right News 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@theritenews) November 2, 2019

That’s a good point. Alyssa Milano and her Hollywood pals couldn’t shovel money into his Senate campaign fast enough, but we don’t recall them rushing out to endorse him when he had competition from his own party.

If socks & sandals were a candidate, they would’ve resembled Beto. — Cube Warrior (@CubicleWarrior_) November 2, 2019

A 47 year-old mam skateboarding in parkinglots, air drumming in drive in lanes and dropping f bombs in his speeches is trying too hard to be "real". Anyone that took him seriously is simply gullible — Apeman of Caddo Parish (@Apeman605) November 2, 2019

You misspelled “Beto went off the deep end and started emulating the @ericswalwell strategy and got the same result while performing even worse when given a national platform to make his case” — D-Clutch (@Anarchotarian) November 2, 2019

Republicans and conservatives all across America for, like, my entire life: "We're so sorry to hear this is happening to you." — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 2, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jean Anderson (@jjraegirl) November 2, 2019

Imagine being in the media and thinking that there’s something to the idea that the media treated Beto unfairly. Learn to give instructions to a computer to perform tasks. — Deputy Van Halen (@Serenitynow418) November 2, 2019

On the other hand, it’s amazing that a furry got as far into the race as he did. — The Baalwark (@baalwark) November 2, 2019

It really is funny to see how many O’Rourke supporters are more than furious that the media mistreated him so badly: CNN and MSNBC getting reamed by liberals is a sight to see.

