As Twitchy has reported, the latest polling out of New Hampshire isn’t good for Beto O’Rourke, who stands at a firm 0.0 percent among Democrats in the state. Maybe it’s time to relive those glory days of just a few months ago when he was on the cover of Vanity Fair and appearing on “Ellen.” And what better place to re-re-launch his 2020 presidential bid than “The View”?

Unfortunately, the whole thing might have backfired, as cameras caught O’Rourke and his wife doing a quick dance before going on.

Before his appearance on The View, @BetoORourke and his wife took some time for a quick dance break. pic.twitter.com/varSCaSPZv — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 23, 2019

Well, that was 5 seconds too long.

This is what some white people should apologize for.. you make us look terrible in terms of dancing 😂 — Maegan (@maeganwithanae) July 23, 2019

Nobody realized they were white before this? — ronald mcdonald (@ronmcdonald187) July 23, 2019

He may do it with shoe polish on his face, but we’ve heard Ralph Northam does a pretty good moonwalk.

Terrible — Matt Duplessis (@MattDups50) July 23, 2019

Beta who? — Theodore B Nolan (@TheodoreBNolan) July 23, 2019

Beto in Spartacus mode….Toolis Maximus. — John052626 (@john052626) July 23, 2019

even Democrats are tired of this narcissist — Jean Lafitte (@JeanLafitte) July 23, 2019

Can’t unsee — Krick #❤️🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kricklys) July 23, 2019

Who was his dance instructor, the tin man ? — Emeraldwolf (@Emeraldwolf4) July 23, 2019

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 polling at 0 0/0 — jeand (@jeand52571311) July 23, 2019

Have they not learned? — fuckyocouch (@Gunnersm87) July 23, 2019

That’s pathetic — Kevin Jones (@kjpa) July 23, 2019

Better than a teeth cleaning. — Salt + Banana = Saltybananie (@saltybananie) July 23, 2019

I thought the haircut video was embarrassing. — MattSJoseph (@MattSJoseph1) July 23, 2019

Stop it, dad. — Lorelei King (@LoreleiKing) July 23, 2019

Whoever first dubbed him Church Youth Pastor nailed it. — Robert Swartz (@RobtNS) July 23, 2019

he's like a cork bobbing listlessly in a pool — A Cynical Leftie (@CynicalLeftie) July 23, 2019

Disqualifying — Mr. Wolfcastle – The Goggles Do Nothing 🇺🇸 ☮️ (@realTimWilson) July 23, 2019

It’s on:

Dem primary debate. DANCE OFF EDITION pic.twitter.com/9uMd86FBAA — Martin (@m_silenus) July 23, 2019

Related: