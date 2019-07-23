As Twitchy has reported, the latest polling out of New Hampshire isn’t good for Beto O’Rourke, who stands at a firm 0.0 percent among Democrats in the state. Maybe it’s time to relive those glory days of just a few months ago when he was on the cover of Vanity Fair and appearing on “Ellen.” And what better place to re-re-launch his 2020 presidential bid than “The View”?

Unfortunately, the whole thing might have backfired, as cameras caught O’Rourke and his wife doing a quick dance before going on.

Well, that was 5 seconds too long.

He may do it with shoe polish on his face, but we’ve heard Ralph Northam does a pretty good moonwalk.

Trending

It’s on:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 0.0 percentBeto O'RourkedanceThe Viewwife