Yikes. Beto’s fans aren’t taking his dropping out very well, as you might expect:

Outside the arena hosting tonight’s major Democratic Party event, @BetoORourke supporters were still gathered at a spot where the candidate planned to address them. Several are hugging and crying as they learn the news. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) November 1, 2019

Journos have been asked to be “respectful” as they’re “vulnerable right now”:

Before O’Rourke’s arrival, some volunteers began pulling lawn signs out of the ground. When a @CBSNews team converged to document this, a campaign staffer approached and asked that we stop and be “respectful” because the volunteers “are very vulnerable right now.” — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) November 1, 2019

Oh, man. We don’t want to laugh at this but. . .

Walked up to the Beto rally here and asked for reactions to the @alexburnsNYT scoop, which has led to me ruining a bunch of peoples’ days — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 1, 2019

He was polling at 2%. Was this really a shock?

Hey, he won the lawn sign game so there’s that:

He’s dropping out but the @BetoORourke lawn sign game in Des Moines is 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/rx3nlIRLiY — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) November 1, 2019

