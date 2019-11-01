Breaking news from Beto O’Rourke: He’s out:

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

I am grateful to all the people who made up the heart and soul of this campaign. You were among the hundreds of thousands who made a donation, signed up to volunteer or spread the word about this campaign and our opportunity to help decide the election of our lifetime. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Let us continue to fearlessly champion the issues and causes that brought us together. Whether it is ending the epidemic of gun violence or dismantling structural racism or successfully confronting climate change, we will continue to organize and mobilize and act. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

Thank you for making this campaign possible, and for continuing to believe that we can turn this moment of great peril into a moment of great promise for America and the world. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

So, who picks up his 2% of the vote?

#National Democratic Primary, RCP Average:

Biden 26.7

Warren 21.3

Sanders 16.8

Buttigieg 7.7

Harris 4.7

Yang 2.7

Gabbard 2.0

O'Rourke 2.0

Klobuchar 1.8

Booker 1.7

Steyer 1.0

Castro 0.7

Bennet 0.5

Williamson 0.3

Delaney 0.2

Bullock 0.0https://t.co/5mMyorYHMy — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 1, 2019

Update: The moment it happened:

Beto volunteers at his pre LJ rally being informed that he’s quitting pic.twitter.com/ucia1J6FM7 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 1, 2019

And we can’t wait to see what President Trump tweets:

legit looking forward to Trump’s farewell tweet for Beto — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 1, 2019

Nope:

Beto’s campaign was a nice experiment in whether a candidate could gain traction in a Dem primary by maxing out on progressive culture war stuff. Nope. — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 1, 2019

