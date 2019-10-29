It’s been a banner week for Rep. Ilhan Omar. Her (completely false) tweet about a 9-month-old who “died” in Texas because of President Trump’s policies is still up, she penned on op-ed opposing economic sanctions even though she supports the BDS movement, and then she voted “present” on a resolution to recognize the Armenian genocide and was the lone Democrat voting against sanctions on Turkey.

But wait, there’s more. She also has her eye on capitalism here in America, and a piece on CNBC about what CEOs make inspired her to rail against the “moral outrage” of Walmart’s pay scale.

Walmart CEO’s salary last year: $23,618,233

A Walmart worker’s median pay last year: $21,952 The issue isn’t that these employees aren’t working hard enough. It’s that our system doesn’t value workers. And it’s a moral outrage. https://t.co/Jg13KF8uFr — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 29, 2019

Dana Loesch both pitched in to let Omar know that Walmart’s CEO didn’t just walk into the job one day.

You do realize that they do different things, right? https://t.co/nAgBjfMR3J — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 29, 2019

This is like saying “I was a server at Houlihan’s during college and I didn’t make as much as the CEO. The issue is that workers aren’t valued.” — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 29, 2019

BTW — the current CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, started with the company unloading trucks when he was a teenager. He didn’t believe that he was entitled to a CEO’s pay, he worked his way up and earned it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 29, 2019

He went to college and pursued Walmart management and ended up managing a store. He then went on as a buyer and merchandiser before, nearly 30 years later, finally making CEO. That’s the American dream — earning it, not demanding it just because. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 29, 2019

If you want something, work for it. Earn it. No one owes you a thing. If that offends you then you don’t want it badly enough. And when Omar demands that all her constituents make her exact salary then I’ll take her socialist beliefs more seriously. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 29, 2019

Thank you! I am so tired of this comparison. — The Pickled Squirrel (@cirrus1701) October 29, 2019

What if we compare her salary with those same workers? Maybe she can donate some of her salary to them? I’m sure they work harder than she does. — Marissa 🇺🇸 (@rissy17) October 29, 2019

Don't confuse her with facts. — Charysted (@Charysted) October 29, 2019

