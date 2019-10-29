As Twitchy reported last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar, referring to her opinion piece in the Washington Post, tweeted that sanctions are “economic warfare” and need to stop. Specifically, she was opposing sanctions against Turkey, but she added Iran, Venezuela, and other countries to her list — never noting that she’s a firm supporter of the BDS movement calling for sanctions against Israel.

She wrote:

Research has shown that sanctions rarely achieve their desired goals. In the worst-case scenario, they hurt the people of a country — generally the very people we’re purporting to help — without making a dent in the country’s behavior. And in the case of human-rights abusers, research suggests that more abuses typically occur with economic sanctions in place than without them.

So, keeping in mind that Ilhan considers Israel a human rights abuser, research would suggest that imposing sanctions on Israel would result in more abuses, right? Nah, Israel’s an exception, of course.

Now she’s highlighting a piece from Human Rights Watch saying that sanctions against the terrorist state are threating citizens’ health. You see, the United States created a humanitarian crisis in Iran by imposing sanctions.

The humanitarian crisis created by our sanctions in Iran is unconscionable. Ordinary Iranians bear the brunt and more than 3 million people are unemployed. This is why we shouldn’t rush into sanctioning countries.

https://t.co/nGoqdMXtD8 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 29, 2019

Funny how she always manages to mention Iran and Venezuela (whose Maduro regime she supports, along with Iran) and overlooks Israel, which she thinks should be boycotted and sanctioned. She even called Trump’s policy to officially recognize Juan Guaidó as the interim president a “coup attempt.”

She sure has her eye out for Iran and Venezuela.

Reminder: @Ilhan supports the Boycott Divestment Sanctions Movement against Israeli Jews. https://t.co/lhHdxcmnvu — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) October 29, 2019

You support the boycott, divest, and sanctioning of Israel. https://t.co/yO6VqbFmSx — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) October 29, 2019

*Except for the Jewish one https://t.co/1uWiKLTuRB — Dor Cohen (@dorcohen94) October 29, 2019

"Boycott and sanction the Jews, though…. " https://t.co/TMENikx7Kc — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 29, 2019

Anti-Semitism looks like promoting BDS against the nation of Israel, while shrieking about sanctions placed against a regime that literally sends weapons to terror groups. https://t.co/xTxNhf92OJ — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) October 29, 2019

Ah yes, where America is the bad guy and the terrorist regime that threatens to destroy the Jews is the victim. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/ZxAkDRtgIC — William (@LastWordWilliam) October 29, 2019

So, is a humanitarian crisis for Israelis unconscionable? Because you still support the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement, which only targets the Jewish State of Israel. See why it's hard to give Omar the benefit of that doubt and not think she's a raging anti-Semite? https://t.co/uTPIR82rvD — Talia Katz (@TaliaGKatz) October 29, 2019

Well thank goodness we aren't putting sanctions on Israel, too. That would certainly be unconscionable, wouldn't it? https://t.co/jVu0ZcU5Ju — Nickolas Hessler (@_Nickolas_314) October 29, 2019

Ilhan The Bigot Omar has no problem putting sanctions on Israel but she has a problem putting them on Iran! I wonder what's different about Israel? https://t.co/XIKfPmhDrV — Larvin Mewis AKA Big Sek C 🅥 (@exnflscout) October 29, 2019

Well then, Rep. IO, perhaps the Iranian Islamist government should stop being the leading world state sponsor of terrorism and hatred of Jews and allow its people to live free from the tyranny of Sharia? Just a thought… https://t.co/UthkopL9vn — Dan Lawrence (@fan4u2) October 29, 2019

Iran. Leading state sponsor of terror, responsible for mass slaughter in Syria, Yemen, and Libya, just this week the UN said they executed seven children last year, hangs gay people from Cranes, @IlhanMN opposes sanctioning them, the only country she wants to sanction is Israel. https://t.co/TII430XRZz — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 29, 2019

"We should save our sanctions for allies with democratically elected governments, like Israel." ~@IlhanMN probably https://t.co/EdIpVEBqkz — NOT Jim Acosta the Journalismator (@journalismator) October 29, 2019

If we had the press that the press likes to think of themselves as, Omar would be relentlessly asked if she extends her position of opposing sanctions to Israel. https://t.co/VbS3X7CqiN — Phil (@philllosoraptor) October 29, 2019

Has @Ilhan registered as a foriegn agent for the Iranian mullahs yet? She sure has their talking points down pat. https://t.co/X1Rf63RBxi — Snoop Bailey (@vol80) October 29, 2019

Why are you parroting Iranian talking points? They're the ones hurting their own people

They could stop stealing $$$ to fill their own accounts & spending it on terrorism This debunks their lieshttps://t.co/dbsi1dEXUz

Unless you trust the Mullahs more than our own govt https://t.co/4u3jpsKPJJ — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 29, 2019

Seriously, has Ilhan Omar ever condemned #Iran's mass murder in Syria, the attack on world oil supply or other malign activity in the region? https://t.co/LI0O67O3fP — Trump Critic (@TrumpCritic) October 29, 2019

I often think that her opinions are terrible but refuse to add to the chorus of those that slam her for everything that she says. But this is beyond awful. I feel for the people of Iran. But easing up on their leadership will not help Iranians. Neither will war. https://t.co/VNxfSZHOAg — Julie Dawson (@juliedawson2802) October 29, 2019

not even ashamed of the hypocrisy https://t.co/P88TaCUlBa — Claudia Mendoza (@Claud_Mendoza) October 29, 2019

Bad tweet from a dumb person. Well done, again, Minnesota. https://t.co/4Iz3rWWBwN — John R. (@johnrk93) October 29, 2019

So she’s literally saying that the United States should not rush into sanctioning Israel, right? Because she seems very anxious for that to happen.

