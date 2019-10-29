As Twitchy reported last week, Rep. Ilhan Omar, referring to her opinion piece in the Washington Post, tweeted that sanctions are “economic warfare” and need to stop. Specifically, she was opposing sanctions against Turkey, but she added Iran, Venezuela, and other countries to her list — never noting that she’s a firm supporter of the BDS movement calling for sanctions against Israel.

She wrote:

Research has shown that sanctions rarely achieve their desired goals. In the worst-case scenario, they hurt the people of a country — generally the very people we’re purporting to help — without making a dent in the country’s behavior. And in the case of human-rights abusers, research suggests that more abuses typically occur with economic sanctions in place than without them.

So, keeping in mind that Ilhan considers Israel a human rights abuser, research would suggest that imposing sanctions on Israel would result in more abuses, right? Nah, Israel’s an exception, of course.

Now she’s highlighting a piece from Human Rights Watch saying that sanctions against the terrorist state are threating citizens’ health. You see, the United States created a humanitarian crisis in Iran by imposing sanctions.

Funny how she always manages to mention Iran and Venezuela (whose Maduro regime she supports, along with Iran) and overlooks Israel, which she thinks should be boycotted and sanctioned. She even called Trump’s policy to officially recognize Juan Guaidó as the interim president a “coup attempt.”

She sure has her eye out for Iran and Venezuela.

So she’s literally saying that the United States should not rush into sanctioning Israel, right? Because she seems very anxious for that to happen.

