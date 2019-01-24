The first thing we have to say in any post regarding Trump’s alleged “coup” in Venezuela is this: even Justin Freaking Trudeau is backing it. And second, it’s not a coup; the United States has joined with many other countries to officially recognize Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela rather than dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was begged by a blue-check journalist to speak out against the Trump-led coup, has done so via Twitter:

A US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face. Trump's efforts to install a far right opposition will only incite violence and further destabilize the region. We must support Mexico, Uruguay & the Vatican's efforts to facilitate a peaceful dialogue. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 25, 2019

You forgot Russia. China and Iran. — jimost (@jimost) January 25, 2019

And Russia. Is there a reason you forgot to include Russia on the list of countries whose lead you want us following? — perpetuities (@perpetuities) January 25, 2019

You are an idiot. — Melissa Mckee (@mistyblue20109) January 25, 2019

You are a complete and utter nut. I can not understand how people elected you to anything. — Crosspatch (@VictorB123) January 25, 2019

Great job Minnesota — GT Beretta (@MaesterWill) January 25, 2019

Russia called and said thanks for the quote. You should support learning more about a situation before going straight to TRUMP WRONG. — Sheepdog Covfefe (@navymig) January 25, 2019

Wait…we are apparently watching different videos of what is happening in Venezuela or are you just running your mouth on no information? — Squirrely wrath (@Yo_Squirrely) January 25, 2019

How fucking dumb are you? The country has a constitution that lays out the ground rules. The *elected* leader of the country's assembly invoked an article of his country's constitution. There was no coup, dumbass. — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) January 25, 2019

The new president is a socialist and was elected to Congress in 2015 by the people in the last election that was a legitimate. None of this is far right or because Trump. You have a duty to be better informed. — Steph (@steph93065) January 25, 2019

Maybe you need to move. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) January 25, 2019

It's not a coup. The coup was Maduro's sham elections. Additionally the opposition party is more left wing than most of the democratic party. But go off — Sarah Horrocks (@mercurialblonde) January 25, 2019

How strange, the Socialiast politician on the side of the autocratic, illegitimate kleptocracy in Venezuela. The last sham presidential elections were not recognized by the majority of the respectable world. I know you're new, but please study before making such asinine comments — Eric AllredHenriquez (@epallred) January 25, 2019

What are you talking about? Guaido is the duly elected Speaker of the National Assembly, which Maduro unlawfully dissolved. He is not some US stooge. We merely recognized what is true and right. How can you side with a murderous dictator over the Venezuelan people? Shame on you. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) January 25, 2019

It's not a coup. Maduro is an illegitimate ruler and a dictator. The people of Venenzuela want FREEDOM and DEMOCRACY. Who are YOU to deny them that? — Carlos J Lacayo (@CarlosJLacayo) January 25, 2019

You have a staff. Have them help you learn about these issues before you weigh in. Guaido was the rightfully elected President of the National Assembly, which makes him the President when the current leader is illegitimate, as Maduro was. — Kevin Soon (@kmwsoon) January 25, 2019

Where do you get your information? — flabbergasted (drummer and smirker) (@observeaddict) January 25, 2019

On the foreign affairs committee as well. — MPow (@MPow104) January 25, 2019

……..the opposition leader is not far right. — Electric eng (@ElectricInvestr) January 25, 2019

1. Not a coup

2. Guaido is not far right — Zak Sawyer (@itzhakbendavid) January 25, 2019

Again, I remain confused about how an opposition leader from a social-democratic party affiliated with Socialist International is "far right." — Five Card Charlie (@KC_Rounder) January 25, 2019

He is a centrist, what on earth?? Just because "Orange-Man bad" doesn't mean you need to oppose the legitmate president of the #Venezuela. Lord have mercy. — Hunter Campbell (@hunterncampbell) January 25, 2019

Holy hell, you’re on a roll this week. Screenshotting for posterity due to the inevitable deletion (again). — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) January 25, 2019

Good heavens, woman, how many times in one week can you be so grossly wrong? In both this case and the Covington case, if you took the time to research the facts, you wouldn't make statements like this. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) January 25, 2019

Are you teaching the "what not to do on Twitter" portion of @AOC crash course? Because you are on fire recently.. — Curtis Mahnken (@C_Anthony_Mahnk) January 25, 2019

This is bad and wrong — Jake🌐 (@JakobIsSmug) January 25, 2019

How did you get voted into office, these tweets are abysmal for a month or more — interlocuter (@jarvis______) January 25, 2019

God, you're having a bad week. — Neil Kay (@neilkay1979) January 25, 2019

You’re going to have to work harder. Do some homework. It is clear that you lack the knowledge that is needed for your job. I’m a Democrat and I’m telling you to get it together. — Brigette O'Toole (@BrigetteToole) January 25, 2019

This is embarrasing for our party. — Hunter Campbell (@hunterncampbell) January 25, 2019

Somehow you manage to say something stupider each day. Congrats I guess — bull moose (@fair2midland82) January 25, 2019

1) As a Venezuelan-American and a progressive, I’m deeply disappointed in your lack of understanding about what’s happening there. This tweet is fueling missinformation and is going to hurt Venezuelans’ efforts to restore democracy in the country. Allow me to clarify… — Liz Rebecca Alarcón (@LizRebeAlarcon) January 25, 2019

2) Maduro usurped power thru illegitimate elections last year. In the case of usurpation of power of this sort, the Venezuelan constitution states that the President of the National Assembly .@jguaido, takes power as interim president and then holds free and fair elections. — Liz Rebecca Alarcón (@LizRebeAlarcon) January 25, 2019

4) Next time consult the Venezuelan diaspora to better understand the situation on the ground before you make statements on our behalf. — Liz Rebecca Alarcón (@LizRebeAlarcon) January 25, 2019

I’m venezuelan. We totally support what USA is doing for us. There is no room for dialogues cause you don’t negotiate with criminals and narcos. The left just turned the richest country in South America in one of the poorest ones in the world. I really hope socialism disappears — Carlita Reis (@MyBodybyCarla1) January 25, 2019

