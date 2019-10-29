The House held a vote today on a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

Believe it or not, some members actually voted no, which is quite gross:

But not stunning and brave human rights defender Ilhan Omar. Nope, she stunningly and bravely voted “present”:

Oh well. At least she had a good reason.

J/K. No she didn’t:

Did we mention she’s a human rights crusader?

Actually, Chris, it’s pretty easy to square this “present” vote with who Ilhan Omar is as a person.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

On a related note:

Yep:

Well, Omar never met a human rights abuser she didn’t like.

Now, if you want to pass a resolution sanctioning Israel, then Ilhan will be there with bells on.

***

