The House held a vote today on a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

House passes resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide with a vote of 405-11 — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

Believe it or not, some members actually voted no, which is quite gross:

NOs:

Jim Baird

Mike Rogers

Mac Thornberry

Susan Brooks

Greg Pence

Kevin Brady

Tom Cole

Andy Harris

Mark Meadows

Virginia Foxx

Larry Bucshon — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

But not stunning and brave human rights defender Ilhan Omar. Nope, she stunningly and bravely voted “present”:

Three members voted present:

Paul Gosar

Eddie Bernice Johnson

Ilhan Omar — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

Oh well. At least she had a good reason.

J/K. No she didn’t:

Omar's office has sent this statement to CNN explaining her present vote: pic.twitter.com/Gpj198jx0p — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

Did we mention she’s a human rights crusader?

Not a fan of this explanation. — Laura Boyle (@Laura_Boyle_) October 29, 2019

The defense Rep. Omar and her supporters have against her critics is that she's been unsparing in taking on various foreign policy shibboleths and speaking truth to power about human rights infractions of various US allies, infractions often swept under the rug for real politique — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2019

Her "present" vote on the Armenian genocide resolution is a bit tough to square with that. Not to say there aren't real politique reasons to avoid enraging Turkey, there are, and it's why the resolution has died a thousand deaths. But that's not usually Omar's thing. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 29, 2019

Actually, Chris, it’s pretty easy to square this “present” vote with who Ilhan Omar is as a person.

Ilhan Omar is whatabouting the Armenian Genocide pic.twitter.com/06BbImDWcG — Ben Laden McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 29, 2019

That is pathetic — Brooklyn Mind (@brklynmind) October 29, 2019

This was not a vote on "historical crimes against humanity." This was a vote on a specific crime against a specific group by a specific perpetrator, and @IlhanMN was the one trying to use it as a lever for political reasons. I am deeply disappointed in her. — Ashley McConnell (@seesthepoint) October 29, 2019

I've been a vocal supporter of @IlhanMN but no more. There was absolutely no reason for her to not vote on something that is solid historical fact and use the typical world salad of denialists. I once saw her as a human rights defender. — Hrag (@hragv) October 29, 2019

My God, what a disgrace. Ilhan Omar refuses to vote in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide https://t.co/mB7nybu8O2 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 29, 2019

In other words, Rep. Omar will only condemn a genocide if the resolution also condemns every mass killing over the course of human history. Makes sense. https://t.co/pW64m0R5Hw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 29, 2019

Wait, so we can't condemn *any* genocide if we don't condemn *all* genocides at the same time? Woke logic at its worst extreme … — DadRock2020 (@DadRock2020) October 29, 2019

This was AOC's excuse earlier this year for not condemning anti-semitism — that you shouldn't single out A for criticism unless you also criticize B, C, and D. Needless to say, Omar and AOC are constantly singling out people and things for condemnation. https://t.co/Fmm12xYh4r — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 29, 2019

Yeah. This is despicable. — Jonathan August (@jgaugust) October 29, 2019

Incredibly offensive @IlhanMN. For shame. — Dove Pedlosky (@DovePedlosky) October 29, 2019

Her predictability is laughable. https://t.co/uxXDVQVp9c — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) October 29, 2019

Ilhan Omar is an Armenian genocide denier. Can someone guess why? https://t.co/511rRDqlGA — Ashley Rae Ghouldenberg 🎃👻🔮 (@Communism_Kills) October 29, 2019

Ilhan Omar's decision to vote present on the Armenian Genocide resolution is shameful. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. It's not acceptable. There should be no distinction between her voting present and those who voted no. — 👻 Boo (Drew) Savicki 👻 (@SenhorRaposa) October 29, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update:

On a related note:

Omar also voted no on sanctioning Turkey for its incursion against the Kurds — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 29, 2019

Yep:

U.S. House voted 403-16 to sanction Turkey for military incursion into northern Syria. pic.twitter.com/BpGK3WptfP — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) October 29, 2019

Omar is the lone Dem against sanctions. Shocker. https://t.co/hmPQW6ltcq — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 29, 2019

Well, Omar never met a human rights abuser she didn’t like.

Now, if you want to pass a resolution sanctioning Israel, then Ilhan will be there with bells on.

***

Related:

Rep. Ihan Omar, who favors sanctioning Israel, says ‘we shouldn’t rush into sanctioning countries’ like Iran