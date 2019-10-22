President Donald Trump is being slammed today by Democrats — the same people who called migrant detention facilities concentration camps —for calling the impeachment effort against him a “lynching.”

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

Plenty chided the president for bringing up a painful period in U.S. history, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even used the tweet to promote her Commission on Reparations.

We know we’ve heard the word “lynching” before — both 2020 candidates Kamala Harris and Cory Booker called Jussie Smollet’s “assault” a modern-day lynching.

But the Daily Caller has noted that the word had been used quite a bit during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial; have a look:

This may come as a shock to you but every Democrat outraged that President Trump is comparing his impeachment to a "lynching" also called the Clinton impeachment a "lynching" THREAD: https://t.co/oAqMHT5joz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2019

“Indeed it is a Political Lynching” pic.twitter.com/tNSnYDcLHW — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 22, 2019

“I will not vote for this Lynching in the People’s house” pic.twitter.com/YHkBEWWdVR — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 22, 2019

Nadler: “I wish we could get this over with quickly. … In pushing the process, in pushing the arguments of fairness and due process the Republicans so far have been running a lynch mob.” https://t.co/lHWWFXW5eE — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 22, 2019

Democratic Senator Harry Reid:

“The Lynch Mob though, Mr. President, now has a new leader” pic.twitter.com/kOqtMpgx0x — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 22, 2019

Democratic Senator @JohnKerry: “It’s a verbal political Lynching on the floor of the Senate” pic.twitter.com/LmvPb8VhPC — ALX 🇺🇸 🎃 (@alx) October 22, 2019

Fine with us.

