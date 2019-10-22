President Donald Trump is being slammed today by Democrats — the same people who called migrant detention facilities concentration camps —for calling the impeachment effort against him a “lynching.”

Plenty chided the president for bringing up a painful period in U.S. history, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even used the tweet to promote her Commission on Reparations.

We know we’ve heard the word “lynching” before — both 2020 candidates Kamala Harris and Cory Booker called Jussie Smollet’s “assault” a modern-day lynching.

But the Daily Caller has noted that the word had been used quite a bit during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial; have a look:

Fine with us.

