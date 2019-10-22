On today’s episode of “You Can’t Make This Up,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Donald Trump for likening his possible impeachment to “a lynching”:

It is atrocious that the President would refer to one of the most horrifying, violent practices of white supremacists to pretend he is a victim of anything but his own actions. Take this moment to learn abt this dark history,& why we should support the Commission on Reparations. https://t.co/UKmMdy7h0c — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 22, 2019

AOC, have you met AOC?

Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

Pretty rich for AOC to tell other people to learn about “dark history” given her own dark history of trivializing the Holocaust to score cheap political points.

Almost as bad as calling border detention centers a concentration camp. — Alex (@twitt3riscool) October 22, 2019

But you using the holocaust to drum up outrage is ok? — J. Del (@Blindspoted) October 22, 2019

You toss around Never Again and concentration camps. You should probably sit this one out — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) October 22, 2019

See this is what I’m talking about. This women highjacked Never Again and uses concentration camps for political fodder. Spare me the outrage https://t.co/hbIgkdhQ6h — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) October 22, 2019

