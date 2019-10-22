On today’s episode of “You Can’t Make This Up,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Donald Trump for likening his possible impeachment to “a lynching”:

Pretty rich for AOC to tell other people to learn about “dark history” given her own dark history of trivializing the Holocaust to score cheap political points.

