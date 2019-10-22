In case you hadn’t heard — and by now, you most likely have — Donald Trump compared the possibility of impeachment to “a lynching” today:

It was a stupid and offensive remark. And Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are among those calling him out over it:

You know, their criticisms about Trump invoking a “reprehensible stain on this nation’s history” might actually be worth something if they themselves weren’t guilty of trivializing lynching. Here’s Grabien’s Tom Elliott with a stroll down Memory Lane:

Obviously, Booker and Harris’ own use of “lynching” doesn’t excuse Trump’s. But it does make it a lot harder to take their righteous indignation seriously.

