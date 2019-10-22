In case you hadn’t heard — and by now, you most likely have — Donald Trump compared the possibility of impeachment to “a lynching” today:

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

It was a stupid and offensive remark. And Cory Booker and Kamala Harris are among those calling him out over it:

Lynching is an act of terror used to uphold white supremacy. Try again. pic.twitter.com/TcDR01XelB — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 22, 2019

Lynching is a reprehensible stain on this nation's history, as is this President. We'll never erase the pain and trauma of lynching, and to invoke that torture to whitewash your own corruption is disgraceful. https://t.co/XOlsazwwRL — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 22, 2019

You know, their criticisms about Trump invoking a “reprehensible stain on this nation’s history” might actually be worth something if they themselves weren’t guilty of trivializing lynching. Here’s Grabien’s Tom Elliott with a stroll down Memory Lane:

Obviously, Booker and Harris’ own use of “lynching” doesn’t excuse Trump’s. But it does make it a lot harder to take their righteous indignation seriously.

