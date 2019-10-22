A lot of people — on both sides of the aisle — are calling out Donald Trump for comparing the prospect of impeachment to “a lynching.” As they should.
So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019
It’s an ignorant and offensive comparison. And Resistance hero Rob Reiner just followed suit:
Democracy is being lynched by a Racist Liar.
— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 22, 2019
Way to teach that nasty Trump a lesson, Rob! A lesson in how to make Trump’s offensiveness seem tame by comparison.
Let's just be careful not to water down a word that has immense, negative, historical meaning.
— Michelle Lehman Fair (@MichelleRFair) October 22, 2019
Love you Rob, but can we not use that word? As a black woman who was raised in Virginia, that word is sooo offensively hurtful.
— Ty Farley 💋🇺🇸 (@Farleyfan) October 22, 2019
Please don't normalize the use of this word. It's history is an assault of the highest magnitude to all our Black/Colored Americans and the struggle only they can feel so viscerally.
— Christine Morrison (@Christi39199833) October 22, 2019
Can we stop using this word? Please?
— MH (@Grandmomsshadow) October 22, 2019
No. Delete this. Don’t encourage the behavior.
— Niki ~ Serpent Tongue™ 🏳️🌈 (@truly_NTR) October 22, 2019
Dude. No.
— Lisa McColgan (@lisamccolgan70) October 22, 2019
Please don’t.
— Jade #ThisIsOurWatch (@jade3457) October 22, 2019
This isn't it Rob!
— KSimone (@KSimone_23) October 22, 2019
Delete this tweet!
— Kevin Curry (@kmcurry) October 22, 2019
Eh, Rob doesn’t have to worry too much about offending people. After all, his status as an outspoken liberal confers upon him a sort of immunity. He’s still got plenty of support:
Indeed
— Michael (@Michaelhiking) October 22, 2019
Lets plan a HUGE impeachment event! Come on ROB!!!
— Marcy Leeman 🍑 🆘 (@Marcyshops) October 22, 2019
And Americans are letting him do it.
— PoliTees (@PoliTeesBubble) October 22, 2019
— @wasabi 🗯️ (@wasabi) October 22, 2019
WORD
And not only Democracy
— Kevin Kohen (@KevinKohen1) October 22, 2019
Well said!!
— S (@flower42) October 22, 2019
Yeah, Rob’s gonna be juuuuuust fine.