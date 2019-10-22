A lot of people — on both sides of the aisle — are calling out Donald Trump for comparing the prospect of impeachment to “a lynching.” As they should.

It’s an ignorant and offensive comparison. And Resistance hero Rob Reiner just followed suit:

Way to teach that nasty Trump a lesson, Rob! A lesson in how to make Trump’s offensiveness seem tame by comparison.

Eh, Rob doesn’t have to worry too much about offending people. After all, his status as an outspoken liberal confers upon him a sort of immunity. He’s still got plenty of support:

Yeah, Rob’s gonna be juuuuuust fine.

