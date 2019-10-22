A lot of people — on both sides of the aisle — are calling out Donald Trump for comparing the prospect of impeachment to “a lynching.” As they should.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

It’s an ignorant and offensive comparison. And Resistance hero Rob Reiner just followed suit:

Democracy is being lynched by a Racist Liar. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 22, 2019

Way to teach that nasty Trump a lesson, Rob! A lesson in how to make Trump’s offensiveness seem tame by comparison.

Let's just be careful not to water down a word that has immense, negative, historical meaning. — Michelle Lehman Fair (@MichelleRFair) October 22, 2019

Love you Rob, but can we not use that word? As a black woman who was raised in Virginia, that word is sooo offensively hurtful. — Ty Farley 💋🇺🇸 (@Farleyfan) October 22, 2019

Please don't normalize the use of this word. It's history is an assault of the highest magnitude to all our Black/Colored Americans and the struggle only they can feel so viscerally. — Christine Morrison (@Christi39199833) October 22, 2019

Can we stop using this word? Please? — MH (@Grandmomsshadow) October 22, 2019

No. Delete this. Don’t encourage the behavior. — Niki ~ Serpent Tongue™ 🏳️‍🌈 (@truly_NTR) October 22, 2019

Dude. No. — Lisa McColgan (@lisamccolgan70) October 22, 2019

Please don’t. — Jade #ThisIsOurWatch (@jade3457) October 22, 2019

This isn't it Rob! — KSimone (@KSimone_23) October 22, 2019

Delete this tweet! — Kevin Curry (@kmcurry) October 22, 2019

Eh, Rob doesn’t have to worry too much about offending people. After all, his status as an outspoken liberal confers upon him a sort of immunity. He’s still got plenty of support:

Indeed — Michael (@Michaelhiking) October 22, 2019

Lets plan a HUGE impeachment event! Come on ROB!!! — Marcy Leeman 🍑 🆘 (@Marcyshops) October 22, 2019

And Americans are letting him do it. — PoliTees (@PoliTeesBubble) October 22, 2019

WORD

And not only Democracy — Kevin Kohen (@KevinKohen1) October 22, 2019

Well said!! — S (@flower42) October 22, 2019

Yeah, Rob’s gonna be juuuuuust fine.