There’s been a protest outside the Tacoma, Washington ICE detention facility before: protesters demanded it be shut down after a man with a rifle and incendiary devices attacked the facility and was shot and killed in the process. (Tellingly, at least three members of “The Squad” — Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley — refused to denounce the attack when given the opportunity.)

There’s a different sort of protest going on Saturday as Michelle Malkin spoke at a #StandWithICE rally outside the Tacoma detention center. Andy Ngo was there:

“It opened a lot of eyes to see literal blood being spilled.” @michellemalkin speaks at the “#StandWithICE” rally outside the Tacoma ICE facility that was firebombed by an armed antifa militant in July. The 500-gallon propane tank suspect tried to ignite has since been removed. pic.twitter.com/YBXuRI7qUU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2019

Fake antifa black block man shows up to troll his friends. pic.twitter.com/iHbJAJS7Vw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2019

.@michellemalkin speaking outside the Tacoma ICE facility: “Our asylum system has been hijacked by social justice radicals who are making a mockery of what legitimate claims of persecution are.” pic.twitter.com/9HaTxEMi0r — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2019

We know that as recently as a week ago, a Media Matters for America rapid-response guy called her a white nationalist after she appeared on “Fox and Friends.”

