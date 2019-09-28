There’s been a protest outside the Tacoma, Washington ICE detention facility before: protesters demanded it be shut down after a man with a rifle and incendiary devices attacked the facility and was shot and killed in the process. (Tellingly, at least three members of “The Squad” — Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley — refused to denounce the attack when given the opportunity.)

There’s a different sort of protest going on Saturday as Michelle Malkin spoke at a #StandWithICE rally outside the Tacoma detention center. Andy Ngo was there:

Trending

We know that as recently as a week ago, a Media Matters for America rapid-response guy called her a white nationalist after she appeared on “Fox and Friends.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #StandWithICEAndy Ngoasylumdetention facilityICEMichelle MalkinprotestTacoma