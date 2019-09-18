As Twitchy reported, the family of deceased South Bend abortionist Ulrich Klopfer was going through his home and came across what appeared to be fetal remains — in the end, the remains of 2,246 medically preserved fetuses were found by authorities.

All of this happened in South Bend under Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s watch, but the Buttigieg campaign seems to be keeping quite about the whole affair. Remember, Buttigieg recently defended late-term abortion by suggesting that human life begins when the baby takes its first breath.

Alexandra DeSanctis writes for National Review.

For my story today, I asked @PeteButtigieg’s campaign for a comment on the fetal remains found in Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s home. Klopfer performed abortions primarily out of a clinic in South Bend until his license was suspended in 2016 for several violations. I received no response. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) September 18, 2019

Mary Margaret Olohan covers social issues for the Daily Caller News Foundation:

For days now, @PeteButtigieg has refused to comment to myself or other media on the 2,246 fetal remains found Klopfer's home – an abortion doctor who practiced in South Bend under Buttigieg's watch. https://t.co/XqyNaqAyXU — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 18, 2019

Dude what goes on in South Bend is so beneath him. He only opines on issues of worldwide importance now. — Brian Grayson (@djslybri) September 18, 2019

Like eating hamburgers and using plastic straws and flying on airplanes.

DeSanctis writes at National Review Wednesday:

[Klopfer] performed abortions for nearly four decades in northern Indiana — primarily in South Bend but also in Fort Wayne and Gary — and had his medical license indefinitely suspended in 2016 after having violated laws governing abortion reporting, proper record-keeping, and safety standards during abortion procedures. When the Women’s Pavilion abortion clinic where Klopfer worked in South Bend shut down in the spring of 2016, he was scheduled to appear before the Indiana Medical Licensing Board as part of the state attorney general’s investigation of more than 2,000 complaints about his practices. The licensing board found that, among other violations, Klopfer had performed abortions on two 13-year-old girls and waited several months to report both procedures, rather than doing so within the legally required three-day window. He also admitted to having performed an abortion on a ten-year-old girl who had been raped by her uncle; he never reported this to any law-enforcement agency.

So, no comment from the Buttigieg camp?

No one is surprised — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) September 18, 2019

No response, it seems, is a response. — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) September 18, 2019

Their silence speaks volumes. No defense of an issue. Ignore or I didn’t hear the question. — mike wagner (@mikewag30855883) September 18, 2019

Their lack of response speaks loud and clear. — Starling (@Starling570wwnc) September 18, 2019

This would seem a pretty simple thing to denounce wholeheartedly, even while keeping your pro-choice cred.

I think we all should tweet @PeteButtigieg until we hear from him. — Lee (@leehenmd) September 18, 2019

He can’t admit it was barbaric even if he believes that it was, although he probably doesn’t believe it. — John Gerard (@OHFScratch) September 18, 2019

They need more time to craft a response that somehow blames this on people for being bad Christians. — Guy Broman (@RealGuyBroman) September 18, 2019

He's way too busy crafting ways to call Christians hypocrites. There's another debate coming up, you know. And priorities. — Lynne Davis Van Horn (@random_old_lady) September 18, 2019

Ask them for a comment on Mike Pence, they’ll send you a six paragraph statement from Buttigieg. — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) September 18, 2019

Saint Pete is scrambling for some Scripture from the Almighty supporting serial killers. Hint: He never will! — teenarobin (@theteenaregant1) September 18, 2019

Mayor Pete is too busy lecturing the country about our failings – according to him – to acknowledge the evil that took place in his city on his watch. #ProLife — Edmund Haege (@Ed_Haege) September 18, 2019

The statement would have been: "It is a woman's right to choose who is allowed to keep the fetal remains of their aborted child" — Titania McGrath's Transdog (@TransdogsMatter) September 18, 2019

To address thousands of fetal remains being preserved by an abortionist means addressing the fact that those remains are more than a "clump of cells". — JemJ (@Brichtrede) September 18, 2019

Leaving Buttigieg out of it completely, why hasn’t this been a bigger story nationally? The Kermit Gosnell trial, famous for that photo of the completely empty rows of seats reserved for the press, got more press than this. Why not ask all the Democrats on stage at the next debate to comment on it?

Martha MacCallum promises to look into the story tonight:

* * *

Update:

It looks like you either have to confront Buttigieg face-to-face with a camera or not be from a conservative-leaning outlet to get a response, but here he calls the situation “extremely disturbing” but hopes it doesn’t become political.

Mayor @PeteButtigieg addressing the news about former South Bend abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Police found more than 2,000 fetal remains at Klopfer’s Illinois home. Buttigieg called it “extremely disturbing” and said he hopes it doesn’t become political pic.twitter.com/WIgqO8YEDG — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 18, 2019

Hopes it doesn’t become political?

That’s cute. — Steve Blacharski (@SteveBlacharski) September 18, 2019

He hopes it doesn’t become political because this issue doesn’t fit his narrative or agenda. Like most politicians, he deflects issues that don’t benefit him. Run and hide from that which is difficult to spin and twist. — ProfoundProphet (@Pizzzza_Pizzzza) September 18, 2019

I bet he does. Aren’t democrats the ones who make abortion political? And isn’t @PeteButtigieg someone who makes everything political? — mid-centurymodern (@midcenturymode2) September 18, 2019

* * *

Update:

Five days after the news broke, four days after I started calling, @PeteButtigieg finally answers a question about Klopfer. https://t.co/umKXMPs8cQ — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 18, 2019

