As Twitchy reported, the family of deceased South Bend abortionist Ulrich Klopfer was going through his home and came across what appeared to be fetal remains — in the end, the remains of 2,246 medically preserved fetuses were found by authorities.

All of this happened in South Bend under Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s watch, but the Buttigieg campaign seems to be keeping quite about the whole affair. Remember, Buttigieg recently defended late-term abortion by suggesting that human life begins when the baby takes its first breath.

Alexandra DeSanctis writes for National Review.

Mary Margaret Olohan covers social issues for the Daily Caller News Foundation:

DeSanctis writes at National Review Wednesday:

[Klopfer] performed abortions for nearly four decades in northern Indiana — primarily in South Bend but also in Fort Wayne and Gary — and had his medical license indefinitely suspended in 2016 after having violated laws governing abortion reporting, proper record-keeping, and safety standards during abortion procedures.

When the Women’s Pavilion abortion clinic where Klopfer worked in South Bend shut down in the spring of 2016, he was scheduled to appear before the Indiana Medical Licensing Board as part of the state attorney general’s investigation of more than 2,000 complaints about his practices.

The licensing board found that, among other violations, Klopfer had performed abortions on two 13-year-old girls and waited several months to report both procedures, rather than doing so within the legally required three-day window. He also admitted to having performed an abortion on a ten-year-old girl who had been raped by her uncle; he never reported this to any law-enforcement agency.

So, no comment from the Buttigieg camp?

This would seem a pretty simple thing to denounce wholeheartedly, even while keeping your pro-choice cred.

Leaving Buttigieg out of it completely, why hasn’t this been a bigger story nationally? The Kermit Gosnell trial, famous for that photo of the completely empty rows of seats reserved for the press, got more press than this. Why not ask all the Democrats on stage at the next debate to comment on it?

Martha MacCallum promises to look into the story tonight:

It looks like you either have to confront Buttigieg face-to-face with a camera or not be from a conservative-leaning outlet to get a response, but here he calls the situation “extremely disturbing” but hopes it doesn’t become political.

