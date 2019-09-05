In case you missed it (and if you’re lucky, you did), last night, Pete Buttigieg tapped God to help him sell Americans on his crusade against climate change:

Buttigieg: "If you believe that God is watching as poison is being belched into the air of creation, and people are being harmed by it ⁠— countries are at risk of vanishing in low-lying areas ⁠— what do you suppose God thinks of that?" #ClimateTownHall https://t.co/gomhaU89jE pic.twitter.com/l6UEOn6c7n — CNN (@CNN) September 5, 2019

Apparently God also frowns upon those who eat meat and use plastic straws:

Pete Buttigieg: Buttigieg: If you eat hamburgers or use straws, you are "part of the problem" pic.twitter.com/TmfT8nIsYv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2019

Here’s what Buttigieg said:

“Right now, we’re in a mode where, I think we’re thinking about it mostly through the perspective of guilt, you know, from using a straw to eating a burger. Am I part of the problem? And, in a certain way, yes. But the most exciting thing is that we can all be part of the solution.”

Speaking of straws, Buttigieg really sucks at this. Not only is shaming meat eaters a surefire way to piss people off (a guy from the Midwest should really know better) …

I think there's zero chance Buttigieg is the nominee but CNN did Democrats no favors yesterday. They all have comments like this. "We're coming for your meat" may play well in the Democratic primary in Madison but come the general in the rest of Wisconsin? Or Michigan? Or Iowa? https://t.co/yVq3VXhhFa — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 5, 2019

But he’s not even doing it from a position of moral authority.

Pete Buttigieg, we’d like to introduce you to … Pete Buttigieg:

Pete Buttigieg: “If you eat hamburgers or use straws, you are "part of the problem.” Also Buttigieg: pic.twitter.com/j3efQLtuAj — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) September 5, 2019

Lmao okay chief pic.twitter.com/E5FewV9pFe — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) September 5, 2019

Pete Buttigieg: Don't eat meat or use plastic straws! Also Pete Buttigieg: pic.twitter.com/jAzmDvXCe0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2019

Look at this hypocrite pic.twitter.com/I3CZ85AALB — Donna (@LogicVivacious) September 5, 2019

Major hypocrite. Because in addition to enjoying burgers and plastic straws, Buttigieg also loves him some private planes:

Pete tut tutting us sinful polluters from his private plane. https://t.co/zQfvecu6MP — BT (@back_ttys) September 5, 2019

Buttigieg: YoUrE KilLinG ThE PlAnEt Also Buttigieg: “His campaign has spent about $300,000 on private jet travel this year… This is more than any other 2020 Democratic presidential contender on private flights.” pic.twitter.com/dLnKLBbpGV — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) September 5, 2019

Fifty bucks says he’s consumed a hamburger and used a plastic straw during at least one of those plane trips.