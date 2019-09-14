There’s a disturbing story unfolding involving an abortion doctor (and we use the term “doctor” very loosely) who died earlier this month and what was found at his Illinois home:

#BREAKING: The Will County Sheriff’s office in Illinois is conducting an investigation after finding more than 2,000 fetuses at the home of former South Bend abortion doctor Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. pic.twitter.com/ONWBfkba6n — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 14, 2019

Klopfer died earlier this month and while his family was going through his things when they found what appeared to be fetal remains, according to the Sheriff’s department. — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 14, 2019

The doctor came to prominence back in 2012 after it was revealed that he performed abortions on minors among other violations at his abolition clinics. pic.twitter.com/UFGH7PfvMU — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 14, 2019

Following this news, @irtl released the following statement saying they were "horrified" to learn this and called on the state of Indiana to see if any of the fetuses came from abortions performed in Indiana. pic.twitter.com/P9G7AfCti8 — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 14, 2019

BREAKING: Thousands of remains of unborn children found in home of former Indiana abortion doctor after he died; Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s medical license was suspended in 2015 after he failed to report an abortion on a 13-year-old girl; police are investigating – WSBT pic.twitter.com/943S5r3Zhm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2019

#BREAKING: Thousands of fetal remains found at home of former South Bend abortion doctor https://t.co/bPwH5BdJiY — FOX59 News (@FOX59) September 14, 2019

Will the mainstream media pick up on this horrific news, or will it be considered just another “local crime story”?

We are told over and over again that this stuff doesn’t happen. This guy was suspended in 2015 for allegedly not reporting the abortion of a 13 year old and now this: “The remains of 2,246 medically preserved fetuses were eventually found.” https://t.co/b0KCibNNCh — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) September 14, 2019

The next Kermit Gosnell: https://t.co/9ZmVBqNbUS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 14, 2019

He's a serial killer let's be real. Possibly one of the most prolific. — R̶E̶Z̶P̶U̶B̶L̶I̶K̶A̶ (@rezpublika) September 14, 2019

This is disgusting. Why? Because deep down everyone knows a fetus is a baby. https://t.co/bM7zvMTCPx — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) September 14, 2019

I was actually thinking this morning how I might find a way to get people to understand the horror that is abortion.

I open up Twitter, and it's already been done. https://t.co/Q7VxnSQ5w5 — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) September 14, 2019

Here’s video from CBS2:

Klopfer used to run a clinic in South Bend, Indiana, as well as other cities, and there’s another connection that we’ll have to wait and see if the mainstream media totally ignores:

It will be interesting to see how much national coverage this gets. Especially given the connections to a leading 2020 Dem candidate: https://t.co/EfY5EIyJrw https://t.co/YKJEsqLG9B — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 14, 2019

The bodies of over 2,000 aborted babies were discovered on the property of an abortionist that Democratic presidential candidate @PeteButtigieg championed and supported. Unbelievable.https://t.co/Zdqt5bx9aW https://t.co/tHUu621cOK — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 14, 2019

Anxiously awaiting Mayor Pete’s comments. — johnny cy (@johnnycy89) September 14, 2019

Paging @PeteButtigieg. What do you have to say?? When you support abortion, THIS is what you support. https://t.co/VdPJfJs7s1 — Abby Johnson (@AbbyJohnson) September 14, 2019

