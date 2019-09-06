Democratic presidential hopeful — and self-proclaimed devoted Christian — Pete Buttigieg is confident that God isn’t happy about people eating hamburgers, using plastic straws, or flying in planes, despite the fact that Mayor Pete unabashedly does all those things.

Well anyway, we can’t help but wonder how God would feel about this:

Buttigieg suggests we determine life when the baby draws its first breath. A 2020 presidential candidate is suggesting babies can be killed up UNTIL a baby draws its first breath. pic.twitter.com/1VSYHyjRsv — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 6, 2019

Citing the Bible to justify infanticide. Talk about twisted.

Makes your skin crawl listening to this. Gross — dk (@dk533796) September 6, 2019

This pro-abortion meme is garbage exegesis & a misreading of God breathing life into Adam. The Bible says unborn children are alive: Psalms & Isaiah & Jeremiah say God knits kids in the womb + Luke says John the Baptist leapt for joy in Elizabeth’s womb upon hearing Mary’s voice. https://t.co/2J34Yd0FLp — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 6, 2019

Remember Peter Buttigieg thinks he is a better Christian than Jesus. — Don the Heaven Raiser (@ddenny5) September 6, 2019

Also worth noting:

Despite what PB says here, it is absolutely not true that most Americans believe there should be no legal limitations on when on where to draw the line on abortion. People differ on where to draw the legal line, but usually not as to whether there should be one. https://t.co/sBKdv8Dn2v — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 6, 2019

Just blatant intellectual dishonesty on display.

A baby has a life when it's in the womb. — ParadiseMermaid (@PaulaMRusso_) September 6, 2019

What about infants who need a respirator because they can't breathe on their own? — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) September 6, 2019

Hard pass on Mayor Buttigieg. — Johanna Herndon (@JohannaHerndon) September 6, 2019

Pete isn’t even a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s just a wolf. — Mr. Yan (@TenenbaumRichie) September 6, 2019