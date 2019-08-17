As Twitchy reported, Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar’s trip to “Palestine” was nothing but a stunt from the get-go, sponsored by a very sketchy group and not including any meetings with Israeli officials.

Tlaib tried to gain some sympathy by posting a photo of her grandmother, whom she wouldn’t be able to see since she was banned from the country — which, again, was a stunt, because she requested and was given permission to visit her grandmother as long as she didn’t do any BDS activism while she was there, which she decided superseded her desire to see her grandmother and pick figs.

The Washington Post, of course, tracked down the proud grandmother and did a fawning piece on her, but the Toronto Sun’s headline isn’t quite a cheery:

Aw, that’s sweet.

What if Trump wishes the same for her? What if God is a Trump supporter? — double/double (@CpmMail1) August 17, 2019

Bitch, please!!!!! — Raymond Joseph Denis (@GomokuRaymond) August 17, 2019

Rashida Tlaib's grandmother now joins the other umpteen thousand Muslims who want Allah to "ruin Trump". Anyway… how about that Google whistleblower? -VJhttps://t.co/AuCQB5woQL pic.twitter.com/iIC5GS1beH — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) August 17, 2019

Thanks @RashidaTlaib 's grandma, The devil is already ruining your 'grand-daughter' Her 15 minutes are about up. — Lori (@pdg201) August 17, 2019

We can see where Tlaib got her gift for rhetoric, like, “We’re gonna impeach this motherf**ker!”

Related: