Rashida Tlaib has made it perfectly clear that she’s willing to use her grandmother as a prop in order to stick it to Israel. So why shouldn’t the Washington Post follow suit?

Meet Rashida Tlaib’s grandma: "Who wouldn’t be proud of a granddaughter like that?" https://t.co/X3RnuNzoZy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 16, 2019

Isn’t that special?

What happened to the photo of "Grandma" at the fancy modern clean Israeli shopping mall from yesterday? Didn't fit the agenda I suppose. pic.twitter.com/rNvd2k2wEx — Demand voter ID (@ucantalwaysget2) August 16, 2019

Guess not.

The Washington Post or a school paper? pic.twitter.com/54IY6sGj0p — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 16, 2019

I worked on a school paper, they have standards — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 16, 2019

A school paper would have higher standards. The kids are at least still being taught and expected to demonstrate critical thinking and "question power" https://t.co/3pwkQo7UX1 — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) August 16, 2019

It took two people to write this drivel:

Muftiyah Tlaib — who says she is somewhere between 85 and her early 90s — lives in the village of Beit Ur al-Fauqa, about 15 miles outside Jerusalem and close to the seam line between Israel and the West Bank, territory that Israel occupied in the 1967 war and that Palestinians hope to see part of an independent state someday. She lives in the same elegant limestone house in the same sleepy village she has called home since 1974 — the house where the whole village once came to celebrate Rashida Tlaib’s wedding, and the house that today looks directly onto an Israeli settlement with a visible military presence. “She’s in a big position, and she cannot visit her grandmother,” she laughed, seated in her living room on Friday morning. “So what good is the position?”

Did no one at the Washington Post think to tell Muftiyah Tlaib that Israel was indeed willing to let her granddaughter visit her? And that her granddaughter decided that arguing that Israel is illegitimate and advocating for its destruction are more important than family?

In the end, Muftiyah Tlaib will not see her granddaughter in the coming week. The reunion would have marked the first time the two have seen each other since about 2007, she said.

And whose fault is that?

In the meantime, Muftiyah Tlaib said she has followed her granddaughter’s career from afar. “I saw her yesterday on TV!” she said, smiling. “She looked cuter than ever.”

Apparently hurling your own grandmother under the bus in order to grandstand is just adorable.

Poor old woman's granddaughter refuses to see her. Just sad… — Mike (@moderatemikelee) August 16, 2019

And now Tlaib is throwing her under the bus. — FLOrangeQueen (@FLOrangeQueen) August 16, 2019

You know who won’t be meeting her? @RashidaTlaib. If only she loved her grandma as much as she loves trashing Israel. — STOP THE INSANITY! (@StopItPleaseee) August 16, 2019

The one who used you as a political prop and now won’t come see you. That one. — Fredo 🇺🇸 (@ArmyofJ) August 16, 2019

Drag out Granny to whip up some sympathy for @RashidaTlaib

But wait, didn't she mere hours ago throw Granny under the bus for a PR stunt? Nice Family 😳 — Heather Pustalka (@pustalka) August 16, 2019

And nice work, WaPo. As usual.