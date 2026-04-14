Seth Dillon Drops Truth Bomb: Muslims Don’t Love Jesus, They Lie About Him

Today, Tucker Carlson insisted Islam has high regard for Jesus and just loves the Christians. That's very far from the truth and a huge misunderstanding of what Muslims actually believe. Now, maybe Tucker just doesn't understand or maybe he does and he's lying. Either way, Babylon Bee founder Seth Dillon took some time to explain the truth.

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Also worth pointing out that the Jesus of Islam is not the Jesus of Christianity. Islam explicitly denies Jesus' divinity, crucifixion, resurrection, and atonement. They don't "love" Jesus; they lie about Jesus. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) April 14, 2026

The 'Jesus' of Islam is nothing like the Jesus of Christianity.

Notably, Tucker left out just a bit of context when he said Muslims love Jesus and believe he’ll return to kill the antichrist.



He probably should have mentioned they believe he’ll return to…destroy Christianity. pic.twitter.com/ZA8nyDv6mY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2026

This! Muslims believe Jesus will return to destroy the false believers ... Christians.

Islam is entirely incompatible with the West. https://t.co/ygSBbbM1ik — Writing The Republic (@Write4Republic) April 14, 2026

Particularly because America was formed on Judeo-Christian principles and Islam hates everything about those values.

The same thing can be said about zionist and feminist "Christians". https://t.co/2bxZCUNsQB — No Dice (@Yes_Dice) April 14, 2026

This is partly true. Feminist Christians are often 'progressive' Christians and that is a harmful ideology. Zionists simply believe Israel belongs to the Jews. That's Biblical and accurate theology.

They’re lost. They say Jesus is a prophet but deny all three offices that Jesus holds. Jesus is a prophet, king and priest. The can’t go to Jesus as their priest and confess.



Without believing in who He is, they are condemned under the Law of Sin and Death. He’s not their King.… https://t.co/b4yWdl1Qxj pic.twitter.com/pnFScj69Wt — Anarchon.eth (@Crypto_Domainer) April 14, 2026

There is no salvation without belief in Jesus Christ. Muslims don't believe Jesus is the Messiah so they are a false religion. Period.

Pro tip: When someone says they believe in Jesus, be sure to get them to define their terms. https://t.co/BzxOcRktjZ — Scott "Chico" Richards (@ScottR4H) April 14, 2026

History confirms for us there is a Jesus. Most people admit there is a Jesus. Believing Jesus is the only Son of God sent to redeem the world is necessary.

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Islam also murders anyone who chooses to follow Jesus. pic.twitter.com/jbNDmq2E59 — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) April 14, 2026

They don’t love Jesus, they love the lie about Jesus. — Frank McCormick (@CBHeresy) April 14, 2026

People who love Jesus acknowledge He is the Savior of the World.

They made him into a mascot while denying his central teachings. It's more disrespectful than people who simply do not believe. — Posted a Tweets (@MestizoBobbyHil) April 14, 2026

None of them love Jesus. It's just a way to make Christians believe they are allies.

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