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Seth Dillon Drops Truth Bomb: Muslims Don’t Love Jesus, They Lie About Him

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 14, 2026
Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Today, Tucker Carlson insisted Islam has high regard for Jesus and just loves the Christians. That's very far from the truth and a huge misunderstanding of what Muslims actually believe. Now, maybe Tucker just doesn't understand or maybe he does and he's lying. Either way, Babylon Bee founder Seth Dillon took some time to explain the truth.

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The 'Jesus' of Islam is nothing like the Jesus of Christianity. 

This! Muslims believe Jesus will return to destroy the false believers ... Christians. 

Particularly because America was formed on Judeo-Christian principles and Islam hates everything about those values.

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This is partly true. Feminist Christians are often 'progressive' Christians and that is a harmful ideology. Zionists simply believe Israel belongs to the Jews. That's Biblical and accurate theology. 

There is no salvation without belief in Jesus Christ. Muslims don't believe Jesus is the Messiah so they are a false religion. Period. 

History confirms for us there is a Jesus. Most people admit there is a Jesus. Believing Jesus is the only Son of God sent to redeem the world is necessary. 

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People who love Jesus acknowledge He is the Savior of the World.

None of them love Jesus. It's just a way to make Christians believe they are allies.

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BIBLE CHRISTIANITY ISLAM TUCKER CARLSON

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