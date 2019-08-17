We’re willing to bet a lot of Twitchy readers buy ammunition online; that’s because we see you posting photos of your haul every time a candidate like Marianne Williamson says she’s going to ban the manufacture and sale of bullets as president. (And she’ll ban bump stocks too, even though they’re already banned.)

Out: The gun show loophole. In: The online sales loophole. Allow former cop Kamala Harris to explain:

Guns shouldn't be a click away for any domestic terrorist with a laptop. The new executive action I announced this week will help close the online sales loophole. As president, I will act to keep guns out of the wrong hands. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 17, 2019

They’re not. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 17, 2019

There is no online sales loophole — seektruth (@Stephen57947593) August 17, 2019

Please explain the online loophole because the last I knew a person cannot get a firearm delivered to their door. — Stacey Lynn (@StaceyLynn2924) August 17, 2019

No, it’s just a click away.

Um….when you buy a gun online, they don’t send it to your house. They send it to an FFL dealer. From there, you fill out a 4473, wait 3 days, and if you’re approved, you walk out with your gun. Are you really not grasping what’s involved when you purchase a gun????? — Jeffro (@JeffreyBurke777) August 17, 2019

There’s NO SUCH THING as a click away for

Law abiding CITIZENS! For CRIMINALS though, NO LINES NO WAITING — SweetP (@iserv1God) August 17, 2019

A false & irresponsible claim. Purchases made over the Internet must still go through a FFL, this is federal law: 18 U.S.C. 922(a)(2)(A), 922(a) (3), 922(a)(5) and 922(e), 27 CFR 478.31 and 478.30. If this law is violated it is not a “loophole,” it is a criminal act. https://t.co/3EIlaB2Kec — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 17, 2019

.@DLoesch and to think she actually was a prosecutor. That's freaking scary — Joe🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👨‍🍳👨‍🍳👨‍🍳 (@chefjoe22) August 17, 2019

Exactly. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) August 17, 2019

Seems fairly likely that a former prosecutor would know this. Yes, I have ordered guns online and you pick them up (after a background check is submitted)from a local gun sales business. They do not deliver to my home. — Gene Dalmont (@DalmontGene) August 17, 2019

Kamala, I've bought several firearms online … they go first to a store with an FFL (Federal Firearm License), then I fill out background check, then I take the firearm home. Presidents/Congress have already "acted" Kamala, by making this law… ✔️😉 — @d0u6 (@DougDueck) August 17, 2019

She’s probably referring to C & R purchases, which can go directly to somebody’s home, but that’s hardly a loophole since you need to have an FFL to get them shipped directly to your home. — NathanInSoCal (@NATHANINSOCAL) August 17, 2019

She probably has no idea what she’s talking about; we’re not going to give her the benefit of the doubt here.

How does anyone take @KamalaHarris seriously? It is such a blatant lie, it is almost funny. When schools, police departments, other authorities, fail to report the crimes or mental issues that are discovered, the pool of individuals identified as the "wrong hands" gets deeper — Templar Nights (@StockWrecker) August 17, 2019

Kamala showing once again she is quite possibly more ignorant and incompetent that Trump. — Jon E Melmac (@LAdisasters) August 17, 2019

I am not a fan of either side using executive action as a solution for not being able to pass their agenda through Congress. I didn’t like it when Obama did it, I don’t like it when Trump does it, I will not like it with any future president. — Ben Stuart (@beninwater) August 17, 2019

You will never ever be President. — AllyBee4Trump (@Bee4Ally) August 17, 2019

Related: