We’re willing to bet a lot of Twitchy readers buy ammunition online; that’s because we see you posting photos of your haul every time a candidate like Marianne Williamson says she’s going to ban the manufacture and sale of bullets as president. (And she’ll ban bump stocks too, even though they’re already banned.)

Out: The gun show loophole. In: The online sales loophole. Allow former cop Kamala Harris to explain:

No, it’s just a click away.

Trending

She probably has no idea what she’s talking about; we’re not going to give her the benefit of the doubt here.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ammoclick awaydana loeschexecutive ordergunsKamala Harrisonline sales loophole