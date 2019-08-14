As Twitchy reported, 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris and CNN’s Wolf Blitzer bonded over a mutual love of universal background checks while a shootout was still happening in Philadelphia after a narcotics unit attempted to serve a warrant. Would Harris’ gun control policies, which she’s threatened to enact by executive order if Congress doesn’t pass them in her first 100 days as president have prevented the shooting? Of course not, but it made for good conversation by CNN’s standards.

“Where Congress fails to act, then it is incumbent upon the executive branch of government to act… I'm prepared to act through executive action, and let us also be clear, doing nothing is not an option,” says presidential candidate Kamala Harris about her gun control plan. pic.twitter.com/mTLhKHcZb6 — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2019

We’ve been keeping an eye on the other presidential candidates’ tweets regarding the shootout in Philadelphia, and Marianne Williamson wasn’t about to wait for the facts before pushing her own gun control agenda.

Prayers for police officers, all Philadelphians during today’s crisis. Time for fundamental break with past: universal background checks, outlaw bump stocks & assault weapons, close loopholes. Need personal, cultural & political commitment to peace – or the violence will continue — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 14, 2019

She could have stopped after “crisis” and that would have been a good tweet. But what kind of gun control policy is she calling for? Bump stocks have been banned since March, we’re not sure which “loopholes” she wants closed, and we don’t know her definition of “assault weapons,” though she has said as president she will ban the manufacture and sale of ammo for assault weapons, so even if you have one and don’t turn it in to the government, the joke’s on you.

Thanks for politicizing police officers being shot. You couldn’t wait a day? — Kyle Channing (@BustyZeffalo) August 14, 2019

It’s literally still happening you psychopath — 0SelfAwareness (@thehamberdler1) August 14, 2019

Give it at least 10 minutes lady — MayorPetesGerbil (@ScottWa13282023) August 14, 2019

Cops are being shot at right now by drug lords and you're pushing for gun control that they would never obey in the first place. Get a grip. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 14, 2019

Drug dealers support background checks when they illegally buy their guns? — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) August 14, 2019

Oh yeah. Drug lords will totally obey these laws… If your compassion was real, you would have stopped at "Prayers for police officers". — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) August 14, 2019

Criminals that sell narcotics and get into shootouts with the cops … 😂 don’t buy guns in stores 🤣 You’re profoundly incompetent — Dr Someone something somewhere phd (@Somethi19026081) August 14, 2019

what a dumb comment Marianne. These are drug dealers shooting at cops that were served arrest warrants. You think these people will all of sudden say well there a law banning this gun I better stop using it. SO stupid — Jaime Ross (@JaimeRoss1383) August 14, 2019

Well that didn’t take long before the gun is blamed and not the scumbag criminal. You are right though. It’s a people problem. — Todd C. Allen (@ToddCAllen1) August 14, 2019

Shouldn't we wait for the facts first? I guess not…. — Daniel Collins (@rightminddaniel) August 14, 2019

Thats what I was thinking I dont think any real info has come out yet. I could be wrong but I didn't see anything specific. — ;D (@Skykam1_) August 14, 2019

The Trump Admin has already banned bump stocks. Universal background checks are meaningless. — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) August 14, 2019

Your running for president and are calling to ban something that is already banned. Do you realize that? This is why pro gun folks get annoyed and don’t trust anti gun folks to legislate guns. — J (@The_JayTea) August 14, 2019

What the hell does a bump stock have to do with this? — Roman (@rwylie_) August 14, 2019

Bump sticks already banned. You’re late to the party — Kris Murphy (@KrisMurphyAL) August 14, 2019

Bump stocks are illegal. What loopholes? — Seoul man (@Monkey3ddd) August 14, 2019

I’m glad your not politicizing this horrible event. #LiberalMob — BANDIT (@Dabo4Prez) August 14, 2019

So the cops who were shot are in the hospital being treated as we speak and you are already politicizing this? Every politician who does this is a disgrace — LenaM (@LenaM0508) August 14, 2019

Love ya, but this is north Philly. We all have guns here for protection. — Dow30k 🇺🇸 (@Djhottowns) August 14, 2019

Girl bye. That person who has that gun is a narcotics pusher. What the hell is wrong with you. His gun is probably not even legal. Police have a right to defend themselves. — Mrs. Evans (@onedayatatime4l) August 14, 2019

Do you NOT realize there are gun laws already on the books in Philadelphia? Criminals don't obey laws. Police weren't at the gunman's house for coffee & cake. They had a warrant & the criminal chose to shoot at them. — FiestyGuardian (@FiestyGuardian) August 14, 2019

It's a drug bust. You think the shooter cares about background checks? — Fake Noose (@LetItBurnUSA) August 14, 2019

You wasted no time. Shame on you. — Deplorable Texas Tiger (@CostaCrew2LSU) August 14, 2019

We have to admit, a lot of the Democratic candidates sent their thoughts and prayers to the police officers and left it at that. Then again, some didn’t.

It is devastating that so many families are suffering, or losing the people they love, while we wait to make the substantial gun reform we need to keep people in our country safe. Our hearts are with the people of Philadelphia tonight. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 14, 2019

Our hearts are with the Trump donors you doxxed with your list of shame. Let’s hope they stay safe.

We must take legislative action to stop gun violence. But we also need to understand the corruption that makes politicians protect the NRA over American lives—and how right-wing judges in our courts enable it. We need to change that. https://t.co/9EeLzXBmpK — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 14, 2019

The NRA? Seriously?

We need more than thoughts and prayers to put end senseless gun violence. We need to act by: ✔Passing universal background checks

✔Limiting high-capacity magazines

✔Implementing red flag laws

✔Banning assault weapons#NotOneMore — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) August 14, 2019

Related: