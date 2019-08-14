As Twitchy told you, at least six Philadelphia police officers have reportedly been injured in a firefight that’s still ongoing (as of this post’s publication). The only people braver than the police officers being shot at are the firefighters at CNN, who wanted to make sure to get Kamala Harris’ initial reaction to the situation:

.@KamalaHarris suggests her 2020 gun-control policies would have stopped the anti-police mass shooting in Philly. pic.twitter.com/72Rl8dhfde — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2019

Never let a crisis go to waste, right guys?

The incident is still happening. https://t.co/hP84Ux1uZk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 14, 2019

That’s OK. We need gun control RIGHT NOW. Wolf Blitzer knows it. Kamala Harris knows it. And that’s all that matters.

So we’re politicizing shootings while they’re still actually going on now? https://t.co/UUr2l8UXUZ — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) August 14, 2019

“Candidate Harris what are your thoughts on this thing happening right now that we literally know nothing about?” Responsible CNN journalism — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 14, 2019

“I know nothing about what is happening but I’m positive my policy ideas would have stopped it.” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 14, 2019

Wow! She is disgusting…still an active situation and she suggests her plan would have prevented this. Unreal. — Kevin Prendergast (@kevinpre520) August 14, 2019

She's despicable. Police officers still being shot at. Other officers pinned inside home, and she's grandstanding her gun control policies which wouldn't be obeyed by criminals. — My Name Is Earl (@TheBossman102) August 14, 2019

The firefight erupted after a narcotics officer attempted serve a warrant to a house. For Kamala to assume that a drug dealer would abide by gun laws and would therefore not shoot at cops is beyond absurd. This is such a disgusting comment to make while police are being shot at https://t.co/0YevrC5xwe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 14, 2019

So much wrong with this. They know nothing about what is going on, but decided to try to exploit it to score political points anyways. In a sane world, politicians would fave negative electoral consequences for behaving like this. https://t.co/6hxsnYCT5d — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 14, 2019

Not only will Harris face no consequences for it, but CNN will applaud her for it.