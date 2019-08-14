As Twitchy told you, at least six Philadelphia police officers have reportedly been injured in a firefight that’s still ongoing (as of this post’s publication). The only people braver than the police officers being shot at are the firefighters at CNN, who wanted to make sure to get Kamala Harris’ initial reaction to the situation:

Never let a crisis go to waste, right guys?

That’s OK. We need gun control RIGHT NOW. Wolf Blitzer knows it. Kamala Harris knows it. And that’s all that matters.

Not only will Harris face no consequences for it, but CNN will applaud her for it.

 

