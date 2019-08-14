At least six Philadelphia police officers have been shot and injured during an active shooting in the city that reportedly broke out when a narcotics unit attempted to serve a warrant.

Update – Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active. Avoid area. MEDIA – STOP BROADCASTING TACTICAL POSITIONS OF OFFICERS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Here’s the scene from earlier:

#BREAKING: Massive @Phillypolice response in Nicetown-Tioga as an active shooting situation unfolds injuring at least one officer. We have continuing live coverage. https://t.co/oJDbDy3i2i pic.twitter.com/M2rrCvFtDe — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 14, 2019

#BREAKING: "Active firefight" continues in Nicetown-Tioga where multiple @PhillyPolice officers have been shot. We have continuing live coverage. LISTEN as the scene unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. https://t.co/gF2RpqHYI1 pic.twitter.com/jQG4IaoL5q — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 14, 2019

"There is a gun battle, essentially, in North Philadelphia as we're speaking." @GregArgosCBS3 reportshttps://t.co/N3nFQ33NMc — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 14, 2019

Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

BREAKING: We just arrived to Temple University Hospital where multiple officers were transported after being shot in North Philadelphia. It is a very active scene here and we’re working to determine the condition of the officers. At least 5 officers injured. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ULWTk4cHpA — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 14, 2019

My colleague @GregArgosCBS3 had to duck and take cover during his live shot not too long ago. He’s at the scene giving us a look into the chaos. @JoeHoldenCBS3 is learning this shoot out started as the narcotics unit was carrying out a search warrant. https://t.co/K9q8I76hwn — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 14, 2019

Philadelphia Police were serving a warrant at the location where they are now engaged in an ongoing gunbattle with at least 1 gunman. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 14, 2019

North Philly drug arrest has been going for almost two hours. Whole section of that part of town is at a halt. Yet locals are watching out the windows like it is a Broadway show. Live fire every few minutes. C R A Z Y. — Catherine Marchand (@CNM538) August 14, 2019

Temple University Healthcare Center still on lockdown. Police telling people to stay away from windows and off the street.

Good to know Philadelphia has strict gun control laws to keep everyone safe.

The drug dealers are shooting their forbidden firearms up through the floor — Catherine Marchand (@CNM538) August 14, 2019

* * *

Update 7:30 p.m.:

Officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter; imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

#BREAKING: Four women escorted from the scene tell #CBS3 police officers saved them after they were inside the home on the second floor at the time of the shootout https://t.co/IOkvcVlI6L — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 14, 2019

.@Jerickaduncan says she has heard “multiple gunshots being fired” since arriving at the scene of the "active and ongoing" standoff with a gunman in Philadelphia. https://t.co/fpMnm32F8g pic.twitter.com/IWS6OY96an — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2019

.@Jerickaduncan says neighbors on the scene of the Philadelphia shooting told her they heard what sounded like “hundreds of gunfire that was ringing out at the time.” https://t.co/fpMnm32F8g pic.twitter.com/PpYzQF62NC — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 14, 2019

Twitchy will update this post as further details become available.

Editor’s Note: We’ve changed “shot” to “injured” in the headline; one officer was reportedly hurt in a car crash at the scene.