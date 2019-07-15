As Twitchy mentioned earlier, despite claims from Democrats, quite a few Republican lawmakers were distancing themselves from President Trump’s “racist” tweets to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of her “squad,” and they were being rewarded for their principles with predictable headlines like, “Republicans slow to condemn Trump’s attacks on congresswomen.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham certainly didn’t shy away from defending the president, calling the freshman four “a bunch of communists” who hate Israel and hate America. And Graham’s not alone; a couple of GOP lawmakers are standing with the president on this one.

Here’s GOP Sen. Steve Daines:

Well, they say they are; Rep. Ilhan Omar says she probably loves America more than anyone born here.

And here’s Rep. Ralph Abraham:

That’s not going to go over well.

Seeing as most progressives assume Republicans are racist anyway, we’re not sure these tweets will make any difference in people’s opinions.

