As Twitchy mentioned earlier, despite claims from Democrats, quite a few Republican lawmakers were distancing themselves from President Trump’s “racist” tweets to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of her “squad,” and they were being rewarded for their principles with predictable headlines like, “Republicans slow to condemn Trump’s attacks on congresswomen.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham certainly didn’t shy away from defending the president, calling the freshman four “a bunch of communists” who hate Israel and hate America. And Graham’s not alone; a couple of GOP lawmakers are standing with the president on this one.

Here’s GOP Sen. Steve Daines:

Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. This is America. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump. 🇺🇸 — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 15, 2019

Well, they say they are; Rep. Ilhan Omar says she probably loves America more than anyone born here.

And here’s Rep. Ralph Abraham:

There’s no question that the members of Congress that @realDonaldTrump called out have absolutely said anti-American and anti-Semitic things. I’ll pay for their tickets out of this country if they just tell me where they’d rather be. — Rep. Ralph Abraham (@RepAbraham) July 15, 2019

That’s not going to go over well.

Seeing as most progressives assume Republicans are racist anyway, we’re not sure these tweets will make any difference in people’s opinions.

