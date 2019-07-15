On Fox News today, Sen. Lindsey Graham was asked about President Trump’s tweets over the weekend that attracted the attention of the weekend news cycle, and while Graham said he wishes the president had toned it down, he also reserved some harsh criticism for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad”:

Trending

If you were on Twitter and saw Lindsey Graham trending, now you know why. Obviously Graham’s comments captured AOC’s attention:

It all escalated so quickly and it’s likely far from over.

Well, there was AOC’s Green New Deal that Senate Dems gladly voted to pass in order to save the pl… wait, never mind.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCDonald TrumpLindsey Graham