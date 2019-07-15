On Fox News today, Sen. Lindsey Graham was asked about President Trump’s tweets over the weekend that attracted the attention of the weekend news cycle, and while Graham said he wishes the president had toned it down, he also reserved some harsh criticism for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and her “squad”:

Graham on Fox: We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country..Don't get them. Aim higher. We don't need to know anything about them personally. Talk about their policy — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 15, 2019

"We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists." @LindseyGrahamSC unloads on freshmen congresswomen @AOC, @RashidaTlaib, @IlhanMN and @AyannaPressley who he calls "anti-America." "The hate Israel. They hate our own country," Graham says. pic.twitter.com/1HyacQl9W2 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 15, 2019

If you were on Twitter and saw Lindsey Graham trending, now you know why. Obviously Graham’s comments captured AOC’s attention:

I see @LindseyGrahamSC’s biggest issue w/ Trump’s racism is that it doesn’t go far enough – Graham wants to bring back 1950s McCarthyism, too. GOP is doing this because they have no plan for our future. We’re the ones fighting for healthcare, edu, good jobs, & they got nothing. https://t.co/pfAEATWbJl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019

It all escalated so quickly and it’s likely far from over.

What fight are you in for healthcare, jobs or education? Did I miss some bill that has been passed? You are on Twitter fighting nothing. — Joshua (@thejoshstrig) July 15, 2019

Well, there was AOC’s Green New Deal that Senate Dems gladly voted to pass in order to save the pl… wait, never mind.