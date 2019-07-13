We’re adults here, so let’s admit it: a lot of women enter into relationships, including marriage, with men that they think they can change into the man they actually want — but to the man, the effort at transformation just appears as nagging. And that seems to be the way progressives approach America, the greatest country on earth … well, it could be the greatest country on earth if only they could change a few things. A lot of things, actually. And you know what — America is actually a pretty horrible place when you take a hard look at it.

So we have no doubt that Rep. Ilhan Omar, who continually criticizes America (while warning the Trump administration not to attempt a “coup” against Nicolas Maduro in beautiful Venezuela) and Israel, which has “hypnotized the world” to hide its evil deeds, actually believes that she loves America more than most who were born here — it’s just a tough love, and America’s going to have to change significantly to become the country she sees in her head.

Ilhan Omar, closing out a panel on Democrats and foreign policy: "I probably love this country more than anyone who was naturally born… I want America the great to be America the great." — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 13, 2019

She hates us. Openly. — Abolish The Federal Reserve 🤡🌎 (@CircleOfQuiet) July 13, 2019

And it won't be with ilhan's help. Vote her out. — Shootmupintx#TRUMP2020 #NOPC #TEXAN (@shootmupintx) July 13, 2019

Words are meaningless. I look at her actions, and they disturb me. — Andre Gonya (@AndreGonya) July 13, 2019

translation: I love America as some sort of blank slate for me to doodle my race-based socialist fantasies over. Not for the garbage place I think it currently is . pic.twitter.com/X37WnOr2M1 — Playa Character (@strongmanbull) July 13, 2019

Ah yes the “who loves America more” commonly used leftist taking point – got it — J (@wileypepp) July 13, 2019

She is so full of 🐃💩 Shes a rogue anarchist….case closed — KeepingThemHonest (@BitBottom) July 13, 2019

.@IlhanMN probably not… and if you did love this country, you have a strange way of showing it. — LibertyBelle (@LibertyBelle25) July 13, 2019

I wonder what she did for Fourth of July… https://t.co/rEr7yzZdqY — Ricardo not Richard (@Rick_D702) July 13, 2019

If she loves this country more than anyone, I'm sure at the next St. Louis Park City Council meeting she will be there leading her constituents in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. — CauseEffect (@CluesGuy) July 13, 2019

"I love America more than anyone. Nobody loves America more than me. Tremendous love. Make America the Great be America the Great." Sounds awfully familiar. https://t.co/NfpYSjP3Bg — neontaster (@neontaster) July 13, 2019

Sounds a lot like Trump https://t.co/TL5uphgMZ1 — Cameron Cruz (@ccruz280) July 13, 2019

Ilhan is a MAGA person? send her a cap — Lazycat! (@saltopus_rex) July 13, 2019

@Ilhan you have an interesting way of communicating your love for America. 🔴🔴🔴 https://t.co/O9fwo3zsnw — David Weiss (@DavidWe18019162) July 13, 2019

Love how someone not from America is dictating what she wants America to be. — Ed Croce Fierce Paws (@Fiercepaws) July 13, 2019

Just like that Billy Joel song, "I love you just the way you aren't." — Lighten Up, France-Iz (@vermontaigne) July 13, 2019

If she loves this country why is she so critical of it. — Thomas Verscharen (@verscharent) July 13, 2019

Because she loves it even more than you do but believes it could be so much better … if it were socialist, for example.

She couldnt possibly love this country more. She doesn't like our founding fathers, and wants open borders — titania jones (@titaniajonesful) July 13, 2019

Of course she's better than us. High level narcissism works that way. — Greg Wayrich (@gwayrich) July 13, 2019

She wants America to reflect HER views, and ONLY HER views. Period.

If you disagree- YOU are a racist. — Tony LaMantia (@TLAM59) July 13, 2019

She loves it more. No she loves to hate it in ways she can benefit. Typical Dem. — Raymond Ready (@RReady96) July 13, 2019

Nah fam — Teflon Gone (@TeflonGone) July 13, 2019

But would love it more if it was different and Islamic. — Amanda Barber (@Mandymooligan) July 13, 2019

So is there like anything you're doing for America or you just think opening our borders and stealing our money to give to those who come here illegally is loving America? Or is it that only in America can a loser like you be freed and given the world only to crap on the US? — Jbow333 (@Jbow3331) July 13, 2019

I was born here in America and I can tell for sure that @IlhanMN @Ilhan does not love this country more than I or my family does. She is insulting the very people that gave her the rights to do all her bitching about America and the way we do things. She can leave any time!! — GLD8912 (@bsenett88091) July 13, 2019

She always says the wrong thing. Always. — joy moody (@juniormoody4) July 13, 2019

Something tells me this quote does not work out well for her. — Chris (@20DollarTrill) July 13, 2019

